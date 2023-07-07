The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) was held July 2-6, in Denver, Colo. Cold Springs students Savannah Bischoff, Ellanora Slusser, Sophia Slusser and their advisor, Stephanie Blair, joined more than 8,000 FCCLA members from across the country to listen to speakers, attend learning sessions, compete nationally, and network with other leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Incredible,” which inspired attendees to discover the unlimited possibilities within their reach while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities and learning from industry experts.
Bischoff achieved gold in the “Fashion Design” level two (for 9th and 10th graders) category. She also received 2nd overall in the Fashion Design Level two competition. Ellanora Slusser achieved gold in the “Fashion Design” level three (11th and 12 graders) competition. This competition requires students create a clothing label, design a 4-piece collection, and construct one collection sample using an original flat pattern designed by the student. The students also must exhibit knowledge of all aspects surrounding design, including design basics, fabric choice and pricing.
Students prepared a portfolio, sample garment and oral presentation.
Sophia Slusser achieved silver in the “Chapter in Review Display” level two category. She recognized the local Cold Springs FCCLA Chapter that developed and implemented a well-balanced program of work and promoted FCCLA and Family and Consumer Sciences to the community. She had to prepare a display and give a 15-minute oral presentation.
During the conference, Blair was recognized as an adviser who has been successful in achieving Master Adviser Recognition, devoting years to assist new advisers, assuming adult leadership roles in FCCLA, attending training workshops and using national and state FCCLA resources.