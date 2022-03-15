Cold Springs FCCLA takes gold at state competition

On March 9, eight Cold Springs High School students competed at the FCCLA State Leadership meeting in Montgomery.
More than 1,000 FCCLA students learned from guest speakers, attended breakout sessions, and competed in the FCCLA STAR Events.
The students and advisor Stephanie Blair have been working for months on the competition. Students returned with seven gold medals and one silver medal. Six of the students qualified to compete at nationals in San Diego, Calif. this summer. The top two highest scores from each category win a bid to attend nationals.
Students competed in individual and group projects. Winning gold and advancing to Nationals are Piper Stricklin (Leadership), Bailey Sharp and Kailey Coffey (Chapter Project Display Level 3), Rebecca Baggett and Savannah Bischoff (Project Display Level 2), and Lacy and Lydia Twilley (Chapter Service Display). Ellanora Slusser won silver and a bid to compete at Nationals in the Fashion Design category.
"These students put in a lot of hard work and determination and they were able to bring home medals, but so much more," said Blair. "They also brought home leadership, teamwork, critical thinking skills, public speaking skills and more."
