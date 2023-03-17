On Thursday, the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) celebrated the eight Cold Springs High School students who competed and excelled — both individually and as a team — in a variety of events while attending the annual FCCLA Students Taking Action Recognition (STAR) competition.
The students who take part in the STAR competition are recognized each year for their leadership skills, career preparation and the amount of work they contribute to chapter projects. The competition consists of over 30 separate events allowing each competitor to showcase their abilities to identify and solve a wide array of issues concerning families, careers and communities.
The Cold Springs High School chapter returned from this year’s competition — held on March 8-10 — with a total of four first place medals, one 2nd place medal two third place medals and one bronze medal.
Five of the students were also able to qualify to compete at the national level — an invitation extended to those receiving the two highest scores from each category — to be held in Denver, Colo. this summer.
The following students were recognized by the CCBOE during its monthly meeting on Thursday:
- Ellanora Slusser placed first in the Level 3 Fashion Design Category and received a $5,000 scholarship to the Fashion Institute of America.
- Lacy and Lydia Twilley placed first in the Level 3 Chapter Project Display Category.
- Savannah Bischoff placed second in the Level 2 Fashion Design Category.
- Sophia Slusser placed first in the Level 2 Chapter Project Display Category.
- Clayton Gary placed third in the Level 3 Career Investigation Category.
- Rebecca Baggett placed third in the Level 2 Career Investigation Category.
- Josiah Johnson was awarded a bronze medal in the Level 2 Repurpose and Redesign Category.
- Cold Springs FCCLA Sponsor Mrs. Stephanie Blair was also given the 2022-2023 Adviser Mentor Award.
In addition to the individual recognitions, the Cold Springs Chapter was recognized collectively and presented with the Golden STAR Award, a title reserved for chapters who develop and implement well rounded bodies of work.
“These students put in a lot of hard work and determination, and they were able to bring home medals but so much more,” said Blair in a statement released earlier this week. “They also brought home leadership, teamwork, critical thinking skills, networking, public speaking skills and more.”
Two faculty members were also presented with the district’s E5 Exceptional Award. Nominations must come from an individual’s co-workers within their schools before being bestowed by the board. Both Cold Springs High School Principal Eric Dickerson and West Point Middle School Secretary Vickie Nunnelley were presented with this distinction.
In other business the board:
