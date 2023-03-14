On March 8-10, 2023, eight students and their adviser from Cold Springs High School joined more than 1,000 FCCLA students as they competed at the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) State Leadership Meeting in Montgomery. Students listened to a guest speaker, attended breakout sessions, and competed in the FCCLA STAR Events Competition.
The students and advisor, Stephanie Blair, have been working on the FCCLA STAR Events Competition for months. This year students returned with four first-place medals, one 2nd place medal, two 3rd place medals, and one bronze medal. Five students qualified to compete at nationals in Denver, Colo., this summer. The top two highest scores from each category win a bid to attend nationals.
FCCLA student Ellanora Slusser placed 1st in the Fashion Design Category, level 3 (11th and 12th graders) and received a $5000 scholarship to the Fashion Institute of America. Savannah Bischoff placed 2nd in the Fashion Design Category Level 2 (9th and 10th graders). Lacy and Lydia Twilley placed 1st in the Chapter Project Display category, level 3. Sophia Slusser placed 1st in the Chapter Project Display Category, level 2. Clayton Gary placed 3rd in the Career Investigation category, level 3. Rebecca Baggett placed 3rd in the Career Investigation category, level 2. Josiah Johnson placed with a bronze medal in the Repurpose and Redesign Category, level 2.
“These students put in a lot of hard work and determination, and they were able to bring home medals but so much more,” said Blair. “They also brought home leadership, teamwork, critical thinking skills, networking, public speaking skills and more.”
The Cold Springs Chapter was recognized with the Golden STAR Award. This recognition is for chapters that develop and implement well-rounded programs of work. Chapters with those programs of work supporting Alabama and National FCCLA Strategic plans, have programming membership, chapter activities and operations, community services, state and national activities, leadership development and promotion/public relations.
Blair was awarded the 2022-2023 Adviser Mentor Award, recognizing advisers who have successfully achieved Master Adviser Recognition by devoting two years to new adviser assistance, assuming adult leadership roles in FCCLA, attending training workshops, and using national and state FCCLA resources.
Also, at the conference, Lydia Twilley sang the National Anthem during General Opening Session. The students participated in the FCCLA Banner Parade, representing their school’s FCCLA Chapter and donated items to the Big Oak Ranch.