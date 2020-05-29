Cullman City Councilman “Coach” Andy Page has announced he will seek re-election this August.
“With your help and support, I know together that we can continue to make Cullman the best place in the world to live, not only for us but for our future generations,” said Page in a press release.
Football and teaching originally brought Page to Cullman in 1976. He and his wife raised both of their children here and ultimately retired here. They have watched their granddaughters grow up in Cullman and are happy that they have been able to enjoy everything that the city has to offer.
During his time as a city councilman, Page says he is impressed with the communication and teamwork of the city council members in achieving their common goal of doing what is right for Cullman.
“A community can grow only when we listen to one another’s opinions, discuss different points of view, weigh options, and ultimately do our best to put the people of Cullman first,” he said.
Page notes that this council has worked closely with two different mayors to build progress for Cullman. Their ties became even stronger as they worked through the aftermath of the 2011 tornado, drafted an alcohol ordinance, and dealt with the Christmas Day 100 year flood.
“These events have brought the current council closer together and have given us valuable leadership experience in our roles. It has been a challenging and rewarding 12 years.”
Other noteworthy accomplishments achieved over the past 12 years include:
Securing over $30 million in state and federal grants.
Securing the largest grant ever awarded to the City of Cullman: $14 million federal grant to widen Highway 157 later this year.
Working with Parks and Recreation to host events such as the Strawberry Festival, Oktoberfest, numerous athletic events, the National Archery Tournament, 2nd Fridays, and the 1A, 2A, and 3A State Championship Track meet for the past 5 years.
Upgrading and improving the facilities for the following city departments:
Fire Department
Street Department
Sanitation Department
Parks and Recreation
Cullman County Airport
Water Department
Sewer Department
Wastewater Treatment Plant
Water Treatment Plant
Page said he believes the positive evolution that Cullman has seen over the past 12 years is the direct result of a strong team and that there have been countless contributors ranging from city employees, department and committee members, and concerned citizens with the courage to speak up.
“Every citizen who called their representative, attended a council meeting, or stopped by city hall to voice their opinion had a hand in one way or another getting the job done. I am grateful for the community’s help and participation. I am both honored and humbled to have been a part of the growth and success that Cullman has seen over the past 12 years! I’m eager to continue contributing to the team and serving this great city!”
