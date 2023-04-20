With one motion, a special surprise was in action for Dorothy Graves.
A longtime volunteer, Dorothy had no idea her senior center manager, Rhonda Brewer and Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson, had conspired to surprise her at the 2023 Cullman Volunteer Banquet with a special memory rock.
The rock was in recognition of Dorothy’s late husband, Rufus Graves.
“Rufus Graves was 76-years-old when he passed away on March 10, 2023,” Lawson shared with those in attendance, including Rufus’s daughter Monique, who carries on the family tradition of service by delivering meals to those in her community.
“He accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. James United Methodist Church. Growing up Rufus enjoyed playing baseball and was a left handed pitcher for the Warrior team,” said Lawson.
Lawson shared other snapshots of Rufus’ life from a prepared biography. Rufus and Dorothy’s 48-year marriage produced two children, Jonathan and Monique, grandchildren and host of other family members to carry on his legacy.
After 30 years of service to US Steel, Rufus retired, but didn’t slow down. He and Dorothy gave back to their community by delivering meals to homebound seniors in the Colony area for more than 20 years.
“Rufus was never one to feel sorry for himself. He was born with grit and determination and made a difference in the lives of so many in his community. For that we would like to recognize Rufus Graves and honor his memory tonight,” said Lawson.
Lawson presented Dorothy and the Colony Senior Center with a colorful memory rock that will be placed in the center.
Fighting back tears, a giant smile spread across her face, Dorothy hugged Lawson and Brewer.
“Thank you so much. This means so much,” she said.
Look for a photo gallery in the July 2023 Cullman Senior Magazine featuring the Volunteer Banquet award recipients.