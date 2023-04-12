March Madness might be over, but there’s still one more Sweet 16 worth keeping an eye on well into April, as a teacher at Cullman Middle School has made the cut in Alabama’s “Sweet 16” to select the state’s Teacher of the Year.
Katie McGee, a seventh grade English teacher at Cullman Middle School, has been named a finalist for the prestigious state award.
“I am grateful and extremely flattered to be receiving such a prestigious honor. Any recognition or accolades I receive must be shared with my colleagues,” McGee said. “The faculty, staff, and administrators at my school create an atmosphere that cultivates innovation and professional growth. I am fortunate to work for Cullman City Schools – a system filled with magnificent educators and supported by its community. I can only hope to make my community proud as I represent District VI in the Teacher of the Year program this year!”
Cullman Middle School Principal Jake Johnson said he was thrilled to have one of his educators nominated as a finalist for Alabama Secondary Teacher of the Year, noting it’s a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and dedication to her students and profession
“It’s wonderful to see her being recognized for her exceptional teaching skills, creativity, and commitment to education,” Johnson said. “As a principal, I am proud to have such an outstanding teacher in our school community. She has made a significant impact on her students’ lives and has contributed positively to our school culture. We congratulate her on this achievement and wish her all the best in the final round of the competition.”