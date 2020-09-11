A Cullman Middle School student was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a handgun into the school.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said a 13-year-old male student was arrested by the Cullman Police Department at around 7:45 a.m. after another student reported to school staff and the school resource officer that the arrested student had shown them the gun.
After he was questioned, the student turned in the gun to law enforcement and was removed from campus and arrested, he said.
Culpepper said the early investigation into the incident has shown that the student had no intention of using the gun, and brought it to school just to show it off.
"We don't believe there was any intent for violence, and it was more of a dare or show-and-tell kind of thing," Culpepper said. "But even that is very dangerous and has consequences."
Because the student is a minor, his name is not being released to the public, Culpepper said.
