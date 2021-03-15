Piano students at Cullman Middle School will be showing off what they’ve learned this week when the annual piano recital takes place on Thursday, hosted at Wallace State Community College’s Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions to limit capacity, each student is limited to four guests, though the school plans to record the recital and make it available free of charge for families at a later date. Through the partnership with Wallace State, students will have an opportunity to play on a Steinway Grand Piano valued at $160,000 in the Burrow Center’s recital hall.
“For many of these students this is their first performance in a formal recital,” Cullman Middle School band director Linda Bean said. “I am especially proud of what these students have accomplished in light of the difficulties they have faced due to the pandemic. We are extremely grateful to Wallace State and Wallace State Music Department Chair Ricky Burks.”
The recital is presented by The Cullman City Schools Foundation in memory of Cullman City Schools and Wallace State alum Tony Brock. Brock was an accomplished singer, songwriter, piano and trombone player. Following his graduation from Cullman High School in 1984, he performed with the Wallace State Jazz Band under the direction of Robert G. Bean. The Tony Ray Brock Music Enhancement Fund through The Cullman City Schools Foundation has also been established in honor of Brock’s contributions to the local music community.
“Tony loved music and continued to write, perform, and record throughout his life,” Linda Bean said. “Tony exuded a kindness that to this day continues to touch the lives of all who knew him.”
Donations to the Ray Brock Music Enhancement Fund help support Cullman Middle School’s piano lab. Donations may be made by contacting Steve Sides at cullmancityschoolsfoundaton@gmail.com.
