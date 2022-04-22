The Cullman Middle School cafeteria recently received a major cafe-style upgrade. The renovation was designed to update the seating in the cafeteria, while also improving the aesthetics of the school dining area.
“The students at CMS have been really excited about the renovation because they all want to sit in the booths,” Cullman Middle School principal Jake Johnson said. “Our students have been great about keeping our renovated dining area clean, and our new lunchroom manager, Kayla Walsh, has made it a competition to see which grade level can be the cleanest each day. The winning grade level receives Chic-fil-A gift cards.”
The capital improvement project was funded as part of the district’s capital plan, and CMS agriscience teacher Lucas McCollum also helped with the project by encasing the existing I-beam columns with plywood and adding sheetrock to an existing partition. The columns and partition were both covered by new graphics as part of the redesign, including a large “Bearcat Cafe” sign.
“The credit for this project goes to our district leadership,” Johnson added. “Mr. Kyle Kallhoff, our superintendent, Mr. James Brumley, our CSFO, and Mrs. Dreama Young, our CNP Coordinator, were all instrumental in seeing this project through from inception to completion.”
