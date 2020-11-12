Jeff Clemons presided over his first meeting as the new chairman of the Cullman County Commission on Wednesday, overseeing a brief housekeeping session that set new commission meeting dates and times for the coming year.
Moving away from the 10 a.m. meeting times of the past, commissioners approved a new regular meeting schedule that will convene the county commission on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. In the event of a Monday holiday preceding the scheduled meeting time, the commission will instead meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday of that same week.
Joined by returning associate commissioners Kerry Watson and Garry Marchman, Clemons begins his stint as chairman after defeating outgoing commission chairman Kenneth Walker in a runoff election earlier this summer. At Wednesday’s meeting, the commission took the necessary procedural step of removing Walker from all county bank accounts and adding Clemons as the new chairman.
Clemons also recognized two staffing changes, welcoming Tiffany Merriman as the new county clerk; and Bradley Williams — the former public relations officer for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office — as the new director of the Cullman County Economic Development Office.
Owing to a scheduling conflict, the new commission’s first regular meeting won’t be held on a Tuesday this month. Rather, it’ll take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. A 4:30 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting in the commission conference room.
