Citing the community use of the Cullman High School parking lot, the Cullman City Council said it will repave the parking lot, something that hasn’t been done in at least 30 years.
“There are many events that are held there outside the school functions,” said Councilman Johnny Cook. “This is just one thing we want to help them x out of their budget, so that line item will be taken care of.” The cost is estimated to be about $140,000 said Mayor Woody Jacobs.
Several board members and Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall were in the audience at Monday night’s council meeting, who thanked them for their support. “This will benefit many people in our community, and many people visiting our community,” she said.
Cook and the mayor also gave an update on paving around Cullman. “We paved a lot of streets this year,” he said. “We started last year buying equipment, milling and having guys trained to do it.”
He cautioned motorists to refrain from honking a greeting to others when driving near a road construction area. “That’s the worst thing you can do to blow a horn to wave at somebody because it’s just going to send him through the roof.”
Cook asked that residents not leave yard trimmings and tree branches in the street. “It goes behind the curb, inside your yard,” he said. “That’s for traffic issues.”
Jacobs added that yard debris left in the street also clogs up city drains when it rains.
The council recognized Charles Hinkey for his 34 years of service on the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals. Jacobs noted that Hinkey and other board members serve without pay. “That’s a tough board, you’re going to make some people happy, you’re going to make some people very unhappy. Those folks do their jobs and they get no pay,” he said.
The council appointed Zach Lee, who has served as alternate on the board, to become a full member.
Another special recognition was given to Jacob’s daughter Hannah, who is celebrating her 29th birthday. The council and mayor rose to sing Happy Birthday to her.
In other business the council:
- Approved to extend a tax abatement for Rehau for a $24 million expansion that will create 42 new jobs
- Approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with ALDOT for Hwy 69 and 24th St. project right of way (new traffic signal)
- Authorized an ALDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant application for handicapped accessible sidewalks along 2nd Ave NE from Arnold St. to Oak Drive N.E.
- Awarded the bid for vending services to Cullman Coca Cola
- Awarded a bid for concrete finishing to Ortiz Concrete
- Awarded federal grant engineering and design services to St. John and Associates
- Awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application and administrative services to Community Consultants, Inc.
