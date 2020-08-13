The city of Cullman released renderings of what the Warehouse District will look like when renovations are complete.
The city began work on the $1.3 million project back in March. The project is designed to improve lighting, sidewalks and crosswalks on First Avenue between Arnold Street to Second Street.
The streetscape renderings show how First Avenue can be blocked off from traffic for events, such as Dinner on First. Additionally, there will be string lights crossing the street, and improved access to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city received a federal Transportation Assistance Program grant to cover half the cost.
City Engineer Erica York said in January, when the city approved the project, “The purpose and goal of these TAP projects is to not only promote beautification for downtown areas, it’s also to enhance and bring areas back into ADA compliance. So some of the features that we’re going to see for the finished project are nice brick pavers for crosswalks, you’ll see overhead lighting and more decorative light poles, so we’re going to improve the lighting.
Since beginning work in March, the city has been working on underground infrastructure in the district, upgrading sewer and utility lines.
