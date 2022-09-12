Inflated materials costs have sent Cullman’s planned civic complex back to the drawing board for some structural tweaks; changes meant to rein in the final expense while preserving the facility’s original scope, adaptive-use flexibility, and, according to Cullman Parks and Recreation director Nathan Anderson, its “wow factor.”
At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council voted to reject all bids submitted for construction on the complex, as the city reconfigures its original design to accommodate a metal-construction main building, rather than the originally-adopted tilt-up concrete design.
The cost of erecting a tilt-up structure, which features support concrete slab units tilted into a vertical position and functioning as an exposed wall surface, has surged beyond what city leaders envisioned at the time the facility was first conceived, said council president Jenny Folsom.
“We started working on the design phase well over a year ago, and inflation has hit” since then, said Folsom. Anderson added that the metal construction design might not have been the city’s first choice, but it’s one widely used by municipalities and should still allow for aesthetics that showcase the building as the centerpiece of the Sports and Events District it will anchor.
“The outer appearance will change some” from the renderings that city officials have previously shared, said Anderson. “It’s still going to have the same wow factor; we’re just going to have to reorient some things in the design to make it fit with the metal option. When we originally designed it, tilt-up construction was an economical option, because the interior would already have had a finish; a modern look that highlights the exposed concrete.”
“But,” he added, “I would say that nine out of ten facilities like this are metal. It will still be more than 112,000 square feet of space, and will still include eight basketball courts, sixteen volleyball courts, four large meeting conference rooms, and several smaller rooms. We are eliminating the mezzanine, which is the biggest change from the original interior design.”
The earlier design called for an upper mezzanine overlooking the central court on two sides; the new one will keep guests at ground level. Anderson said the overall change won’t affect the timing of initial site work, though the metal design could require a construction schedule that slightly extends the complex’s final completion date. City officials estimate the project will take approximately 24 months to finish.
In July, the city revealed first looks at renderings for the civic complex as part of a larger rebranding initiative to create a Sports and Events District in the park and recreation zone near Main Avenue. The complex will sit at the heart of the municipal parks area that encompasses city properties extending from Heritage Park (on the southeast end) to Margaret Ingle Park (to the northwest).