It was just a necessary formality, but it marked a significant step in Cullman City Schools’ ambitious $40 million plan to expand and rehabilitate facilities at nearly every campus in its system.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council ratified the city’s existing 7.5 mill ad valorem school tax levy paid by city property owners, in anticipation of the city school board’s upcoming return to the bond market. The school board is eyeing a mid-February date for bid openings, when it will learn the rate of interest its solid bond rating will secure against its borrowings.
The council’s tax move Monday doesn’t increase or extend any existing property taxes. Rather, it simply ratifies what’s already in place — a failsafe measure aimed at demonstrating to prospective bond buyers that the local, school-earmarked revenue to repay the multimillion-dollar bond issue is securely locked in place.
“We’re just confirming that [existing] levy,” explained city clerk Wes Moore. “This simply assures that the tax that’s been on the books is going to stay on the books, which assures lenders that that source of revenue is not going away.”
The school board’s system-wide capital improvement plan touches every campus, but will first focus on two major projects: reconfigured classrooms and expansions at the Cullman Primary School, as well as a new construction project to replace facilities at the Cullman Middle School.
At the primary school, plans call for the addition of 12 new classrooms, a multipurpose building, and a new cafeteria; while also repurposing the current cafeteria to create at least four new classrooms. Plans also call for the library to move to the space currently occupied by the school gym, as well as adding a second vehicle entrance at Oak Street. Currently, the school has only one entrance path, which channels all traffic onto Stadium Drive beside Cullman High School.
The middle school is due for even larger improvements, including a new building that contains between 16 and 18 new classrooms, plus a new library, an agriscience area, a performing arts area, and new space for administrative offices. The project also would remove the two-story “round building” that sits at the intersection of 8th Street NE and Oak Drive.
East Elementary and West Elementary schools are also set to receive $2 million apiece in improvement funds from the bond issue, though the funds’ use at each campus is yet to be determined. The school board announced the projects and unveiled preliminary design drawings of the primary and middle school plans in April of last year.
