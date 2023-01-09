Though street improvement and sidewalk work along Cullman’s Second Avenue NE looks finished, there’s still just a little more left to do.
Last fall, the city completed an extensive streetscape and resurfacing project along the avenue from Arnold Street NE, near City Hall and the Cullman County Museum, northward to the avenue’s Eighth Street intersection near Cullman Middle School.
Now the Cullman City Council has signed off on a construction bid for a smaller, final phase of the project that will extend similar improvements an additional block southward along Second Avenue, as well as along two one-block spurs leading westward into the Warehouse District.
“When that work is finished, it will make a ‘U’ shape,” explained mayor Woody Jacobs Monday at the council’s regular meeting. “It will connect with First Avenue in the Warehouse District along both Arnold Street and Clark Street one block to the south, and run along Second Avenue in front of City Hall.”
To facilitate the upcoming streetscape work, the council awarded a bid to Powe General Contracting, LLC, for construction, and also entered into contract with Andalusia-based CDG Engineers & Associates for engineering and design work.
Jacobs said the extended streetscape improvements will resemble those already on view along the finished portion of the Second Avenue project, which include the addition of sidewalks and ADA-accessible crossings, landscaping, lighting, and curb features that skirt the eastern edge of Depot Park, Skate Depot, and the Cullman City Police headquarters.
Jacobs added that the project’s final phase will be timed to accommodate festivals and public events that often make use of both Arnold and Clark Streets through the spring and summertime, but that work is expected to be completed before the end of this year.