“It was anticipated and budgeted, and we knew it was coming,” said mayor Woody Jacobs during a review of the city’s first-quarter financial numbers this week. “We did spend more than we took in. But everything should even out through the remaining quarters of the year. We’ve had a lot going on, and we’re kind of growing on a lot of separate fronts all at once.”
The fiscal year for municipalities begins on Oct. 1 of each year, and Cullman’s first-quarter figures reflect revenues and expenditures made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 of 2021.
Presented to the city council by council president Jenny Folsom as part of her general government report this week, first-quarter revenues for the 2022 fiscal year reflected an increase of approximately $600,000 — or 5.7 percent — over same-period revenues a year ago.
But city expenses also were up during that same period, ringing in at $12.7 million for the first three months of the new fiscal year compared with $10.6 million in spending during the same three-month period last year. The $2 million increase represents a19.7 percent increase in spending — though, as Folsom observed, all of the expenditures are accounted for in the annual budget the city adopted in October of last year.
“All of it is for budgeted projects,” she said. “We have spent a lot of money on [road construction at] West Main, an industrial access road for the RWC [Reliance Worldwide] facility, Wild Water water park, Nesmith Park, the capital improvement pledges to local schools that all came out of the budget during this quarter.
“But,” she added, “all of that is accounted for in our overall annual budget. It all just came during the first quarter. And our local economy continues to perform well. Cullman County’s unemployment numbers for the month of December [2021] stood at 1.8 percent, which is tied for the lowest county-level unemployment figure in the entire state.”
