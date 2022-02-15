It may be a month away still, but the City of Cullman’s annual spring cleanup is just the kind of program that needs a generous amount of lead time, according to city leaders. After all, it takes a little advance planning to roll your sleeves up, perhaps grab a friend, and haul a year’s worth of oversized trash to the curb.
This year’s spring cleanup is set for the week of March 14-18, with the city sanitation department giving Cullman residential customers their annual opportunity to have bulky items carried away at no extra cost. Couches, mattresses, appliances, and more — if it isn’t hazardous, car tires, or a construction material like brick, it’s probably fair game for throwing away.
Johnny Cook, the city council member liaison for public works, said at this week’s council meeting that residents should have their heavy refuse set out and ready for pickup on their customary trash pickup day. “If your regular day is on Monday, then have your box springs or other bulky items out at the curb on Monday,” he advised, while noting that collection of brush, limbs, and grass clippings will be temporarily suspended during the week-long spring cleanup period.
Though the spring cleanup won’t collect hazardous materials and other off-limits items, the city is planning a separate drop-off date this fall for all the things that aren’t allowed in March. For the second year in a row, residential customers will have the chance on Nov. 5 to bring tires, paint, batteries, and other household hazardous materials to a drop-off collection point at the Heritage park parking lot across from Lowe’s.
At its regular meeting Monday. the city council entered into an agreement with MXI Environmental Services, LLC for the disposal of such materials ahead of this year’s planned collection day.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Held a public hearing for the proposed rezoning of a vacant lot on Main Street SW from R-4 residential to B-2 business. Two Cullman residents voiced concerns over the proposal, which previously had received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission. The council later unanimously approved the rezoning on a roll-call vote.
- Held a public hearing for the proposed rezoning of a vacant lot on Main Street SW from B-1 business to B-2 business. One Cullman resident voiced concern over the proposal, which previously had received a favorable recommendation from the planning commission. The council later unanimously approved the rezoning on a roll-call vote.
- Held a public hearing for the proposed vacating of a 50-foot right of way, located at 4th Street SW (U.S. Highway 278) and Rosemont Avenue SW. No residents spoke at the hearing. The council later unanimously approved the vacation on a roll-call vote.
- Scheduled a public hearing for March 28 concerning the proposed rezoning of property north of Old Highway 157 from R-4 residential to PR-2 (Planned Unit Development District).
- Approved a request from Kolby Lawrence of Cabin Fever Beverages for an off-premises package store alcohol license.
- Approved the $700,000 purchase of 37.5 acres of property at Industrial Park V from Cardington Yutaka.
- Resolved to apply for an Alabama Recycling Funds grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
- Approved the annexation into the city limits of a single-family residential property on Lessman Street SW into the city limits, with R-2 residential zoning.
- Reappointed Darren Peeples to the city alcohol review committee.
- Reappointed Wesley Moore to the city alcohol review committee.
- Reappointed attorney Jason Knight as the city’s municipal judge.
- Reappointed attorney Matt Carter as the city’s municipal prosecutor.
- Reappointed Zach Lee to the city zoning board.
- Reappointed Scott Graham to the city zoning board.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Jan. 24 regular meeting.
