Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs on Monday presented the family of the late Shawn Crider with a commemorative proclamation recognizing the late local industry leader’s community contributions and decade of service on the City of Cullman Industrial Development board. Crider passed away Dec. 30 at the age of 56. Accepting the honor are members of Shawn’s family, from left: son Austin Crider and wife Willie; and Wendy Crider with husband Tony (Shawn’s brother).