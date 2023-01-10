Ongoing work to rehabilitate the City of Cullman’s sewer infrastructure will continue in 2023, with the Cullman City Council approving a $3.88 million municipal bond issue at its regular meeting this week to fund a new phase in the city’s years-long series of sewer improvements.
The council approved $3,880,000 in General Obligation warrants Monday at a fixed interest rate of 1.99 percent, to be repaid over a 20-year term, with incentives that may qualify the city for a partial forgiveness of the principal amount.
The funds primarily will be used to upgrade pump station and feeder line infrastructure in south Cullman at the Mann Basin and its adjoining pump station, which lies along an area west of U.S. Highway 31 in the vicinity of the Reliance Worldwide Corporation distribution center near Alabama Highway 69.
Other sewer infrastructure improvements also may be funded through the bond issue as the city’s Water/Wastewater Department, in consultation with civil engineering firm St. John & Associates, investigate and identify areas of greatest need.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Recognized the family of the late Shawn Crider, with mayor Woody Jacobs presenting family members with a commemorative resolution passed by the council in Crider’s honor. The longtime local industry leader and member of the city Industrial Development board passed away on Dec. 30.
- Awarded a bid to Powe General Contracting, LLC for streetscape improvement construction work along Second Avenue NE from Arnold Street to Clark Street NE. The council also entered into a contract with CDG Engineers and Associates for engineering services related to the project.
- Entered into a contract with engineering firm Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood for design and engineering work on this fiscal year’s FAA-funded airport terminal apron rehabilitation project at the Cullman Regional Airport.
- Entered into a contract with Cohen, Carnaggio and Reynolds for supplemental design work on the Cullman Civic Complex.
- Rezoned Lot 2 of the Bark-ley Plumbing Contractors property located at the corner of Bolte Road and Old Hanceville Highway from M-2 Manufacturing to B-2 Business District. The rezoning, which represents a reduction in scope of land use at the site, was approved following a public hearing, held earlier during the meeting, at which no one spoke for or against the measure.
- Agreed to submit grant applications for improvements and resurfacing on a portion of County Road 222 in the vicinity of industrial land occupied by Topre America. If funded and approved, the resurfacing project would be a joint project including the City of Cullman as well as the City of Good Hope and the Cullman County Commission.
- Awarded a bid for the painting of the Cullman County Museum to Serrano Painting, the lowest responsible bidder.
- Approved the council’s meeting schedule for the 2023 calendar year. The schedule can be viewed online at http://cullmanal.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/R2023-12-to-establish-city-council-meeting-schedule-for-CY-2023.pdf.
- Approved a special event request from Joyce Nix, marketing director at St. Bernard Preparatory School, to hold the school’s annual Bloomin’ Festival held on the grounds at St. Bernard on April 22 and 23.
- Set a public hearing for 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 to solicit comment on a resolution proposing the vacation and surplus of a portion of Twelfth Way NW and Twelfth Street NW that no is longer needed for public or municipal purposes.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Dec. 12, 2022 regular meeting.