The dead of winter isn’t too early for Cullman officials to begin encouraging city sanitation customers to commit to a little spring cleaning.
Anticipating another busy cleanup week after the success of similar annual events in recent years, the Cullman City Council is already getting out the word for plans surrounding the citywide 2023 Spring Cleanup. At its regular meeting this week, the council shared that this year’s one-time chance for residential pickup customers to set out their largest trash will take place from Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24.
Johnny Cook, the council’s liaison for all things related to streets and public works, disclosed this year’s cleanup dates with the advisory that residents won’t need to alter their regular trash pickup times to assure large items like furniture and appliances find their way to the landfill.
“They’ll be picking things up on everyone’s regular trash pickup day,” said Cook, adding that residents should prepare ahead of time to ensure no off-limits items (like hazardous materials, tires, and construction waste) get mixed in with the long list of approved-for-disposal trash. The key, he added, is setting out your big waste early: Simply place your bulk items near the curb (but not in the street) by 6 a.m. on your regularly-scheduled pickup day, and city sanitation crews will do the rest.
Cook stressed that the sanitation department will suspend its typical pickup of “green” waste — including vegetation debris like limbs, grass trimmings, leaves, and other brush — during the March 20-24 cleanup period. Last year’s list of approved and unapproved pickup items is available at https://cullmanal.gov/event/2022cleanup/, with updates reflecting the 2023 Spring Cleanup sure to be posted soon.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Awarded a bid in the amount of $471,807 to Alabaster-based Spectrum Industrial Services for sewer rehabilitation project work at the Mann Subbasin on the city’s south end, including cleaning and TV inspection services. The Mann project is part of the city’s ongoing, multi-phased effort to repair and update sewer infrastructure across its entire sewer network.
- Awarded a bid in the amount of $264,641 to Decatur-based Byrd Maintenance Services, Inc. (BMSI) for concrete and electrical work at the Cullman recycling building.
- Approved a special event request from city clerk Wes Moore to hold the 2023 Alabama High School Athletic Association state track meet at Cullman High School from May 3 through May 6.
- Declared surplus a miscellaneous variety of inventory, equipment, and other assets no longer needed by the city.
- Set a public hearing for 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 to solicit comment concerning a proposed ordinance to adopt the 2021 International Building Code, including the companion codes, after the measure received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
- Approved council member David Moss’ nomination of Mark Bussman for reappointment to the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board. — reappoint mark bussman to the ID Board.
- Approved council member Brad Smith’s nomination of Jeff Hill for reappoint
- ment to the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Jan. 9 regular meeting.