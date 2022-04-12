It’s been a long time in the making, but the City of Cullman’s first ever municipal skatepark is about to take another step toward finally getting air.
On April 26, local leaders and Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism will unveil the design for the city’s new skatepark by showing off renderings of the finished park plan at a 6 p.m. public meeting. The meeting will be held at the Technology Village across from Cullman City Hall, with the option to move the event across the street to City Hall if attendance is especially heavy.
The final park design represents the work of Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch Skateparks, a nationwide design-build firm that specializes in giving skating enthusiasts the kind of terrain they crave. Cullman parks director Nathan Anderson described the park’s design as featuring something for skaters of all types, from rails and wedges for experienced street skaters to a drop-in bowl for ramp athletes who prefer getting vertical. The park also will include plenty of even pavement, too, for first-timers and casual skaters — you know, people who just want a smooth place to hop on a board and cruise.
Involving the local skating community has been a big part of helping shape the park’s finished look, Anderson said. “We have had community input since, and even before, the park was originally announced,” he said. “Our local skating community has provided a lot of valuable feedback at every step, and that will be reflected in the finished park. Their ideas have been invaluable throughout the entire process.”
At Monday’s meeting of the Cullman City Council, mayor Woody Jacobs said the park, whose construction will be overseen by Spohn Ranch, is tentatively set to open on Oct. 1.
“It’s something that people in Cullman have asked for for years,” he said. “It took us a while to get to this point, but once we build something, we build it pretty nice. We’ve received a lot of great feedback from the skating community here, and we’re very fortunate that the neighborhood takes a sense of ownership over our parks. Our skaters are passionate about the park, and really they will ultimately be the caretakers to make sure that the rules are enforced and the park stays clean and safe.”
The park is designed as a day-use park open from sunrise to sunset, and admission will be free and open to the public, said Anderson. Current paving and streetscape work at the park’s future home along 2nd Avenue will reconfigure the vacant city-owned land adjacent to the Cullman Police Station, adding a public parking lot that serves both the skatepark and functions as spillover parking for nearby events at Depot Park and along First Avenue.
“This has been a community effort from the start, but the mayor has been especially active in communicating with local skaters and the business community to walk alongside this project and see it through from start to finish,” said Anderson. “I want to thank the mayor and the city council for showing so much commitment and support to an idea that’s finally coming to life. It’s a fantastic addition to Cullman’s large and diverse lineup of park amenities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.