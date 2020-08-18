An investment of nearly $1 million in road equipment has allowed the city of Cullman to save nearly $1.5 million in paving costs over the past year.
In 2019, the city council purchased a double drum roller, milling machine and paver for a total cost of $943,761.
“Mayor Woody Jacobs and the city council decided to consolidate roles and responsibilities to eliminate having to add several new positions in the street department,” said City Clerk Wes Moore. “When compared to our city bid, the largest cost savings for the city of Cullman was eliminating contracting the milling of the roads, roughly $9,725 per city block.”
By not being dependent on outside contractors’ schedules, the city has also been able to pave more streets. In the past four years, 101 city streets have been paved, with 89 of them happening since the city began doing its own road work.
Prior to moving paving operations in-house, the city created an engineering department using funds allocated for outside engineering services. The advantage to having an engineer on staff, Jacobs said, is the added oversight on projects. In addition, “The coordination between our city departments, ALDOT and other engineers has improved significantly,” said Jacobs.
Moore said the city works off a paving schedule that is tied to utility replacement, in order to avoid having to cut into a newly paved street to make utility repairs. City Engineer Erica York evaluated the age of current utilities and city streets and also factored in things like nearby construction, traffic volume and home density in creating the schedule.
“This is a mapping tool that also allows us to record the condition of each city street and update it once the street has been paved,” said Moore. “It has the capability to tie back other relevant data such as when the street was last paved and the inspection date.”
Moore said streets that need infrastructure and utility upgrades in conjunction with paving are good candidates for the city to get funds from the state through either a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) or Rebuild Alabama. The city has also rolled out an app that residents can use to inform the city about potholes and other issues that need repair.
Jacobs said the biggest challenge the city has faced since beginning its own paving, has been “retaining those employees who have been trained on the new paving equipment.” Moore said city employees are lured away by higher paying jobs in the private sector.
“Our skilled workers receive a better retirement, better benefits, and a guaranteed 40 hour work week, but private contractors will offer our employees a higher hourly rate which is enticing at first but they are not always guaranteed the 40 hours per week,” said Moore.
In other paving news, Main Ave. from Highway 278 to Hwy 69 will be repaved by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), state and local officials announced late Friday.
Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Gudger) said the project has taken teamwork from local and state officials. “The teamwork has been from the local level and the state level. Without the local officials helping me and guiding me, being able to prepare some engineering, for us to get some projects here locally, we would not be able to have this project.”
He said he’s been working with local officials on the project for the past two years.
Jacobs said the city has been putting “Band-Aids” on the road in anticipation that a full repaving would take place.
“It had gotten pretty bad and we were glad to make it a little bit better,” said Jacobs. “We’re excited to get this project started for the citizens of Cullman.”
A start date for the nearly $2 million project has not yet been announced, Jacobs told The Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.