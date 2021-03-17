With Kyle Kallhoff set to take over as Cullman City Schools Superintendent on April 1, the Cullman City School Board amended current Superintendent Susan Patterson’s contract during Tuesday’s meeting as she takes on an advisory role to help ease the transition.
In her last regular meeting as superintendent, the board’s members thanked Patterson for her six years of service as superintendent. Patterson will stay on for three more months as the system makes the transition to a new superintendent, and is set to retire on July 1.
Before the meeting adjourned on Tuesday, board member Jason Neal wished her well in her retirement and thanked her for the guidance she has given the school system as superintendent — particularly over the past year with the difficult situation schools have been in during the COVID-19 pandemic — and thanked her for staying on for the next few months as a new superintendent takes over.
“Thank you for all you’ve done for our system,” he said. “You’ve provided great leadership.”
Patterson said it has been an honor and privilege to work in the city school system and serve as superintendent, and said she plans to still be around schools in different capacities after she retires.
“I wish you all the best, and I do think we’ll have a smooth transition and be ready to start a normal school year next year,” she said.
The board also approved a bid from Covington Flooring Company to replace the Cullman High School gym floor and gave approval to purchase materials for the project from Robbins Sport Surfaces. Patterson said the floor was damaged by a contractor, and the project will be paid with funding from the insurance claim the contractor filed.
In other business, the board:
- Approved February 2021 gross payroll of $2,152,762.73, invoices paid of $1,714,248.97, financial statements and bank reconciliations.
- Gave permission to surplus one iPhone, laptop and iPad from Central Office.
- Approved the Cullman City Schools 2021-2022 school calendar.
- Approved Gave permission to replace the soccer field fence by AEGIS Fence Company.
- Passed a resolution of adoption of the 2021 Division F Phase I Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- Gave permission to contract with Jana Thrasher to provide K-1 virtual content creation and delivery to virtual students (COVID-19 funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Jennifer Sparkman to conduct kindergarten screenings and process new enrollment at Cullman City Primary School (local school funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Brandi Outzen to assist with CCPS enrollment and other clerical duties from July 1to July 31 (local school funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Elizabeth Shaddix to provide student placement and other counseling duties at West Elementary School during the summer of 2021 (Title 1/Part A funding).
- Gave permission to contract with Cullman City Schools nurses to provide support as needed for students attending the after-school tutoring program.
- Gave permission to contract with Diane Culpepper to provide part-time counseling for students at Cullman Middle School beginning June 1.
- Approved the revised 2020-2021 Textbook Committee members for Cullman City Schools (revision to CMS only).
- Approved Head Start revision to Policies and Procedures PO-HRM06. HS Policy Council approved on March 3.
- Approved Cullman City Head Start Grant Solutions NGA for FY20 Carryover Request for CARES Act funds to FY21- $56,634.
- Approved Cullman City Head Start Community Partnership Agreements with Cullman County Department of Human Resources and Cullman City Parks and Recreation.
- The Cullman City School Board will next meet on April 20 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.
