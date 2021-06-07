School may be out for summer, but lunch is still being served at Cullman City Schools for local children — it’s just coming a week’s worth at a time.
The summer feeding program will provide a box of free meals for students on Tuesdays beginning on June 8, with pick-up sites at West Elementary School and Cullman High School. The pick-up drive-thru’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The curbside meal packs will include seven breakfast and seven lunch meals per child.
The program is federally funded, and continues this summer as the USDA has extended the free breakfast and lunches program through the 2021-2022 school year. Meals are available to any child under the age of 18, though students must be in the car during pick up to receive the bagged meals. But, children do not have to be Cullman City Schools students to participate.
“The summer feeding program was very successful last year and supported many of our Cullman families,” Cullman City Schools Child Nutrition Director Dreama Young said. “The program allowed families to pick up free food for their children and have one less thing to worry about during a pandemic. We have no idea what to expect this year as things are beginning to get back to normal for many people in our community. Regardless, we are happy to serve and encourage families to take advantage of the program this summer.”
Young noted participation in the summer feeding program is beneficial to the Child Nutrition Program and Cullman City Schools in numerous ways which include funding for cafeteria equipment and furniture upgrades.
