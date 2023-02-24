Phone apps can be an addictive vice for most children. While educators encourage a limit to phone usage, a group of Cullman City Schools (CCS) students' screen time has lead to a statewide recognition.
Instead of spending hours scrolling through Instagram feeds or snapchatting with friends, these students — from both East and West Elementary — used class time to design and develop their own ideas for the Governor's App Challenge.
"This is a statewide computer programming competition for our Alabama students. The goal of the challenge is to allow more students to gain recognition for their mastery and application of computer science, programming and design," said CCS Technology Coordinator Michael Fowlkes.
Fowlkes said that students developed the ideas for their apps by looking at the community around them and coming up with creative ways to solve the problems they saw by using technology. After they had finalized their concepts, the students were required to submit a video explaining how the apps would function, any particularly challenging obstacles they had to covercome when writing code, and improvements they could make for future versions and updates.
Four students were recognized during the CCS monthly board meeting Tuesday for their accomplishments in this competition. Ghraham Lee (5th grade) and Reagan Lathem (4th grade) were recognized as the two East Elementary School finalists. Madison McCrary (2nd grade) and Finley Hall (6th grade) from West Elementary were also recognized for their first place advancement through the District semi-finals and will have their entries submitted into the statewide finals. Winners will be announced in April.
The board also recognized Lucy Williams (6th grade) from West Elementary for being named runner-up at the Cullman County Spelling Bee on Monday, Feb. 6.
In other business the board:
Recognized Ben Stidham, Alisha Eaton and Michael Crocker as the Cullman Middle School's outstanding student, support person and teacher.
Recognized newly named National Board Certified Teachers, Amanda Stidham, Hillary Nix and Susan Boyd.
