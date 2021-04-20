Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.