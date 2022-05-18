Cullman City Schools had ample cause for celebration Tuesday evening, as parents and faculty tested the limits of the CCS board room in order to acknowledge the accomplishments of the 2022 archery season.
Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff congratulated the East Elementary Archery Team not only for their undefeated 2022 season, which included two state championships, but also for their post-season accomplishments.
“Based on the results from the state championships they qualified for the National Tournament in Louisville, KY where they participated in four events. As a team, they placed 12th out of 127 schools in the Eastern National Bullseye competition and 9th out of 66 schools in the Eastern National I.B.O 3-D competition. They won the Centershot Eastern National I.B.O 3-D Tournament and placed second int the Centershot Eastern National Bullseye competition,” Kallhoff said.
Four archers from the district praised four receiving the highest possible recognition of the National Academic All-American Archer were:
Thatcher Lucas (Elementary Division), Madeline Seidel (Middle School Division), Will Bolzle (High School Division) and Forrest Calvert (High School Division).
Will Drake and Jason Johnsey were welcomed into the bearcat family. Drake, a local author, will become the new high school boys’ soccer coach and english teacher. While Johnsey, returning to the high school, will become the high school social studies teacher and assistant boys’ basketball coach.
In other business the board:
Approved for “just under $1 million to be used for the overhaul of the West Elementary HVAC system to be performed by Eagle Pro.
Approved a contract with Ken Gleaton to provide Summer School facilitator services.
Approved the contracts with the following teachers and instructional assistants to provide Summer Reading Camp Instruction services: Jessica Brooks, Carrie Byrd, Mary Beth Cleveland, Kim Dial, Kristi Jackson, Kristy White and Kristen Lang (sub), Tayler Daniel, Harper Marshall, Cortney Peed, Crystal Robertson, Tonya Trammell, Daniele Pitzing, Vicki Stewart, Carol Murphy (sub), Kassandra Cox, Emily Hines and Lindsey Howard.
Approved the contracts for the following teachers to provide Summer Math/Coaching duties: Sashari Caretti and Courtney Speciale.
Approved for Katelyn Bowling and Rachel Fondren to attend summer professional development.
Approved a contract with Sabrina Yarbrough to provide janitorial support from June 1-July 29 at the primary school.
Approved a contract with Deanna Little to provide secretarial duties from June 6-July 28 at West Elementary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.