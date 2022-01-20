Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff opened Tuesday’s meeting thanking board members for their commitment to students and teachers.
“January is School Board Appreciation Month,” Kallhoff said in greeting board members. “So all boards across the state in various capacities are being appreciated, and what we did this year is each school adopted a board member and has given you a gift for just a token of appreciation.
“The citizens of Cullman have elected a great board. You guys do a really good job on how you advocate for students and for our teachers, just for the schools as a whole.”
In other business, the board:
Recognized Teachers of the Year: Carrie Byrd - Cullman City Primary School, April Dean - East Elementary School, Sashari Caretti - West Elementary School, Brent Hill - Cullman Middle School, and Christoper Smith - Cullman High School.
Heard a presentation on Cullman City Head Start Annual Training from Tricia Culpepper, Director.
Received the financial report from Chief School Financial Officer Jason Brumley.
Approved a revision to Cullman City Head Start Non-Federal Share (NFS) Waiver.
Approved revisions to Head Start Policies (approved by Head Start Policy Council 1/12/22).
Surplussed the following:
1999 International 72 Passenger School Bus
1999 International 66 Passenger School Bus
2000 International 72 Passenger School Bus
Non-Numbered CNP Bus - 2003 International 48 Passenger School Bus
Salvaged two inoperable Elmos from the Technology Department.
Salvaged two art easels and one wooden desk from Cullman City Head Start.
Scrapped a reach-In cooler from East Elementary School.
Approved the following personnel items:
Contract with Levi Stricklin to provide Residence Artistry in Set Building.
TEAMS Contract with Tonia Broussard beginning January 3, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
Teacher Mentor Agreement - Courtney Waters beginning August, 2021 through May, 2022.
Teacher Mentor Agreement - Heather Brooks beginning January, 2022 through May, 2022.
Resignation of Teacher Mentor Agreement - Sara McCutcheon, effective January 7, 2022.
Approved a stipend for the following CNP Staff that provided the meal for the “Dinner with Devin” event on January 13, 2022: Trinity Doss, Charlotte Hood, Vickie Wood, Kim Zavidil, Rachel Jimerson and Tammy Brown.
Resignations:
Diane Culpepper from contract for Part-time Counselor at Cullman Middle School, effective December 1, 2021.
Patricia Talley from Custodian at Cullman High School, effective December 20, 2021.
Sara McCutcheon from Spanish Teacher at Cullman High School, effective January 7, 2022.
Broc Malcom from Instructional Assistant at Cullman High School, effective December 17, 2021.
Transfer:
Jeri Entrekin - transfer from Part-time Special Education Teacher at Cullman Middle School to Special Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective January 19, 2022.
Conditional Employment - Under the terms of the Child Protection Act of 1999, Act No. 2022-457, pending certification and paraprofessional requirements as Applicable:
John Connor Adams - Special Education Instructional Assistant (Itinerant), beginning January 12, 2022 (retroactive).
Kayla Sheree Walsh - Child Nutrition Program Manager (Itinerant), beginning January 19, 2022 (tentative).
Kelly Michelle Barron - Long-term Substitute (6th Grade Social Studies) to fill a leave of absence at East Elementary School, beginning January 3, 2022.
Phyllis Thompson - Long-term Substitute (Physical Education) to fill a leave of absence at East Elementary School beginning January 19, 2022.
Robin Darden Cranford - Spanish Teacher at Cullman High School, beginningJanuary 18, 2022.
Supplement Resignation:
Sara McCutcheon - Student Government Association at Cullman High School effective January 7, 2022.
Broc Malcom - 9th Grade Football Assistant, effective December 17, 2022.
Athletic Supplement:
Scott Broad - 9th Grade Head Basketball Coach (unfilled supplemented position).
Community Coach:
Jonathan Ryan Hunt - Tennis Volunteer Community Coach.
The next Regular Board Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at Cullman Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.