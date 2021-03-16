Due to the chance of severe weather, Cullman City Schools will be operating remotely and the Cullman County School System's campuses will be closed on Wednesday.
Due to the chance of severe weather, Cullman City Schools will be operating remotely Wednesday March 17, 2021 for all students and employees. Teachers will communicate assignment expectations to students. Please stay weather-aware and safe.— Jennifer Sparkman, Ed.S., NBCT (@jennlynn70) March 16, 2021
Due to the threat of severe weather, all Cullman County school campuses will be closed Wednesday, 3/17/21. Employees will work remotely. No lunchroom meals or WiFi buses. Everyone stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Ks3drh0iV8— Cullman County Schools (@CCBOEAL) March 16, 2021
