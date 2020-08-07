The Cullman City School Board approved several personnel moves in a special called meeting Friday morning, in preparation for the beginning of the school year on Aug. 19.
The personnel decisions included:
Retirements
Mary Stidham, custodian at Cullman High School, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Betty Cobb, Support Services secretary/bookkeeper at Central Office, effective Sept. 1.
Stacie Wren, guidance counselor at Cullman High School, effective Sept. 1.
Sheree Paris, second grade teacher at East Elementary School, effective Sept. 1.
Transfers
Reeta Morrow, transfer from part-time instructional assistant/part-time nurse to full time district-wide nurse for the 2020-2021 school year only.
Amy Kinney, transfer from sixth grade teacher at East Elementary School to school counselor at Cullman High School effective 2020-2021 school year.
Barbara Hendrix, transfer from special education instructional assistant (IDEA) to instructional assistant (Title I) at West Elementary School effective 2020-2021 school year.
Kristen Brown, transfer from kindergarten teacher at Cullman City Primary School to second grade teacher at East Elementary effective 2020-2021 school year.
Employments
Tiffany Whitesell, CNP worker for Cullman City Schools beginning Aug. 13.
Suzanne Buckelew, CNP worker for Cullman City Schools beginning Aug. 13.
Susan Partridge, CNP worker for Cullman City Schools beginning Aug. 13.
Susan Sharpe, kindergarten teacher at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 10.
Patricia Gaye Talley, custodian (second shift) at Cullman High School beginning Aug. 17.
Bettina Weldon Gibbs, temporary speech language pathologist at East Elementary School and additional location TBD (to fill a leave of absence) for the 2020-2021 school year only.
Carol Murphy, special education Pre-K instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 10.
In other business, the board:
Approved third amended employment contract for Superintendent Susan Patterson, effective Aug. 1.
Approved new Head Start Policies & Procedures PO-HPS-11, PO-HPS12 and PO-HPS13. These were brought back from the Policy Review Committee.
Approved the revised receptionist/secretary- Central Office job description. This was brought back from the Policy Review Committee.
Gave permission to contract with Nina Mills to provide homebound instruction based on individual student need beginning Aug. 19 to Sept. 30, 2021.
Gave permission to contract with Amy Gleaton to provide coordinator duties for the Cooperative Education Program during the 2020 summer break (not to exceed 10 days).
Gave permission to contract with Kristen Gragg to provide counseling duties during the summer 2020 break (not to exceed an additional five days).
Gave permission to contract with Russell Raney to provide consulting services on July 31.
Gave permission to contract with the North Alabama Agriplex to provide curriculum and instruction for the outdoor classrooms at East Elementary, West Elementary and Cullman City Primary School.
The next meeting of the Cullman City School Board will be on Aug. 24 in the Central Office Board Room, with a budget hearing beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting beginning at 5 p.m.
