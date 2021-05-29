Thursday was the last day of school for the city’s students, and the Cullman City School Board met to approve its final personnel moves of the school year.
The meeting’s personnel considerations included:
Resignations:
Tera Cabri- from EL teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective May 28.
Transfers:
Daniel Moore- transfer from computer teacher at Cullman Middle School to EL/intervention teacher at Cullman High School, effective 2021-2022 school year.
Sashari Caretti- transfer from teacher at West Elementary School to AMSTI building based math coach at West Elementary School, effective 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
Susan Partridge- transfer from CNP worker at Cullman Middle School to CNP worker at West Elementary School, effective 2021-2022 school year.
Misty Lang- transfer from CNP worker at Cullman Middle School to CNP worker at West Elementary School, effective 2021-2022 school year.
Patrice Skinner- transfer from CNP worker at Cullman Middle School to CNP worker at West Elementary School, effective 2021-2022 school year.
Sabrina Yarbrough- transfer from CNP manager at Cullman Middle School to CNP manager at West Elementary School, effective 2021-2022 school year.
Vickie Wood- transfer from CNP worker at West Elementary School to CNP worker at Cullman Middle School, effective 2021-2022 school year.
Vickie Suzanne Buckelew- transfer from CNP worker at West Elementary School to CNP worker at Cullman Middle School, effective 2021-2022 school year.
Temporary transfer (pending certification):
Keri Bates- from Title One instructional assistant to temporary first grade teacher at Cullman City Primary School to fill a leave of absence from Aug. 5 through Dec. 17.
Employments:
Tonia Broussard- AMSTI building based math coach-secondary at Cullman Middle School and Cullman High School for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
Brocton Malcom- special education instructional assistant (itinerant) for Cullman City Schools beginning Aug. 5.
Reagan Hardy Caldwell- guidance counselor at West Elementary School for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
Maureen Clare Bradley- special education instructional assistant (itinerant) for Cullman City Schools beginning Aug. 5.
Tera Cabri- Head Start education manager/education coach at Cullman City Primary School beginning July 28.
In other business, the board:
Approved the elementary curriculum/federal programs coordinator job description.
Approved the secondary curriculum/career technical education coordinator job description.
Approved the revised Functional Area Organization Chart for Cullman City Schools.
Gave permission to contract with Beth Wooten to provide auditory/verbal therapy from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2022.
Gave permission to contact with Amy Uphold to provide COVID impact special education services as needed from June 1 through Aug. 4 (CARES funds).
Gave permission to contract with CCS teachers to provide reading support to students in the CCS Summer Reading Program.
Gave permission to contract with the following CCS teachers to provide reading support during the Summer Reading Program on an as-needed basis: Meaghan Britton, Lindsey Howard and Kristie Noblett.
Gave permission to contract with the following CCS instructional assistants to provide services in the CCS Summer Reading Program: Valerie Parris, Vickie Stewart and Janie Davis.
Gave permission to contract with Elizabeth Shaddix to provide services for CCPS math curriculum from June 9 through Aug. 4 (Title One funds).
Gave permission to contract with Erica Ball to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 4 (IDEA funds).
Approved the termination of a contract with Tera Cabri to provide early childhood education consulting services to Cullman City Head start effective July 27.
Gave permission to provide a $125 stipend to teachers to attend CCS Summer Reading Camp training (one day) in June.
Gave permission to provide a $125 per day stipend to Shannon Dutton to participate in the Music City Social Emotional Conference at CCPS from June 23-25.
Gave permission to contract with the following Reading Curriculum Coaches during the summer of 2021: Lindsay Brannon, Erica Rutherford and Emily Hines.
Gave permission to contract with Leigh Hempfling to provide special education services on an as-needed basis from June 1 through Aug. 4 (IDEA funds).
The Cullman City School Board will next meet on June 15 in the Central Office Board Room at 8 a.m.
