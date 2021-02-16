The Cullman City School System will be delayed two hours Wednesday due to lingering effects of this week's winter weather.
The Cullman City School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening was also canceled, with a makeup date to be announced at a later time.
The Cullman County School System will not have in-person classes on Wednesday due to the four-day schedule the system is currently following.
County students received their assignments for the two days that they were out via Google Classroom or SeeSaw, and any student who does not have access to the internet or a device to receive their work will be able to make it up when they return to the classroom.
The county’s teachers will be working from home on Wednesday, and 12-month employees should report at 10 a.m.
Schools will also not be handing out Wednesday take-home meals.
