Masks will no longer be required for teachers and staff members in the Cullman City School System when school resumes in the fall.
The Cullman City School Board approved the Post-COVID In-Person Instructional Plan for the 2021-2022 school year during its meeting Tuesday morning, which is required by the Alabama State Department of Education and outlines how the system is using federal funds and addresses student and staff health and safety, said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff.
Kallhoff said the full plan will be posted to the school system’s website, cullmancats.net, sometime next week, but he did point out that masks will no longer be required for students and staff at the beginning of the school year.
“Masks are not mandatory, but they are available, and if you want to wear a mask you certainly can,” he said.
The plan was approved Tuesday pending the state’s approval of the system’s plans for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds that were provided to school systems as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Kallhoff said the system’s ESSER-II application was approved last week, and the $2 million in funding will be used to pay for four building-based math coaches, two mental health service coordinators, two part-time intervention teachers and multiple after-school tutors.
Some of the money will also be used to amplify wireless access points on all campuses and for assistive technology in classrooms to help students with special needs, as well as replacing HVAC systems at West Elementary to improve air quality, he said.
The system will also be receiving a round of ESSER-III funds, with that application being due in August, and all of the federal funds are earmarked to go toward catching up on instructional loss, improving air quality and improving safety measures for students and staff, Kallhoff said.
“We’re already working on a plan for how we’re going to spend that $4 million,” he said.
In other business, the board:
Approved 2021-2022 salary schedules.
Approved a funding agreement between the Cullman City Board of Education and the City of Cullman to be effective May 24.
Approved a facility agreement between the Cullman City Board of Education and the City of Cullman.
Approved a recommendation from McKee and Associates Architecture to award bid to Electro-Mech Scoreboard for the Cullman High School Football Scoreboard Replacement.
Awarded bid to Encore Rehabilitation, Inc. for consultant services in physical and occupational therapy from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022.
Approved a lease agreement for a temporary classroom at East Elementary School.
Approved a revision to the Cullman City Schools 2021-2022 Academic Calendar (change to report card dates).
Approved a contract with Drummond Flooring to refinish hardwood floors (hallways) at East Elementary School and West Elementary School.
Approved a contract with the North Alabama Agriplex to provide curriculum and instruction for outdoor classrooms at East Elementary, West Elementary and Cullman City Primary School.
Approved a contract with the following CCPS teachers to provide revision of the Standards Based Report Card (Math) on June 17 (Title One funds): Harper Marshall, Allison Bates, Jane Ann Chambers, Maeghan Long, Courtney Peed.
Approved a contract with the following CCPS teachers to provide revision of the Kindergarten Standards Based Report Card (Reading) on June 16 (ESSER funds): Harper Marshall, Maeghan Long, Courtney Peed.
Approved a contract with Michael Kilpatrick to provide grass cutting/landscape services beginning Aug. 1 through June 31, 2022.
Approved a stipend for the two following teachers to attend training to prepare instructionally for the CCS Summer Reading Camp on June 8: Margaret Baker and Harper Marshall.
Approved the Cullman City Head Start 2021-2022 grant application/budget.
Approved the Cullman City Head Start FY2022 Salary Schedules.
Approved the Grant Solutions NGA (Notice of Award) for FY2021 ARP Funds of $112,470 for Cullman City Head Start Grant.
Gave permission for Cullman City Head Start to contract with Applied Behavioral Concepts, Inc. to provide consultation services from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2022.
Gave permission for Cullman City Head Start to contract with Dr. Katie Stidham to provide dental services for the 2021-2022 school year.
Approved a contract with the following CCPS teachers for a Leadership Meeting on July 14 for 2021-2022 school year planning: Casey Doering, Shannon Dutton, Maeghan Long, Hilary Nix, Kathryn Privett, Crystal Robertson, Jennifer Sparkman, Keli Thrasher, Caroline Tidmore.
Approved a contract with Tera Thomas to work an additional five days for Head Start to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year (Head Start funds).
Approved a contract with Bennett Cabri to perform various duties (cleaning, landscaping, moving furniture) during summer 2021 at Cullman City Primary School (Head Start/CCPS funds).
Approved a contract with Heather Battles to work an additional five days during the summer of 2021 to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year (Head Start funds).
Approved a contract with Marci Watts to coordinate parent activities and assist with special events on campus that require parental/community involvement from June 15 through Sept. 30 (Title One funds).
Approved a contract with Leann Evans to provide summer school instruction at Cullman Middle School from June 7 through June 24 (local school funds).
Approved a contract with Kenneth Gleaton to coordinate and facilitate summer school at Cullman High School during the summer of 2021 (not to exceed 20 days) (local school funds).
Approved stipends for CCPS teachers and instructional assistants for Zones of Regulation Training on June 9.
Approved a contract with Elizabeth Shaddix to provide services for CCPS Math Curriculum from June 9 through Aug. 4 (not to exceed 40 hours/five days) (Title One funding).
Declared CHS Football Scoreboard as surplus property to be disposed of at fair market value for salvage.
Approved the Cullman High School Band’s trip to Orlando, Florida from Nov. 11-17 to be the feature group in the “Festival of Fantasy” Parade at the Magic Kingdom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.