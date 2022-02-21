Nearly a month after announcing a pay increase for substitute teachers, the Cullman City School system has added more than 30 to its database. Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff announced the addition at the Feb. 15 board meeting.
"Our teachers are working hard." said Kalhoff "They need to be able to take a day off and not have to worry about their classes or having to split their students. So I'm happy to have more substitutes in our database."
The rate of pay for substitute teachers was raised from $75 per day to $125 per day to help reflect the increasing demand and decreasing supply of substitute teachers in the area.
In other business, the board:
Announced a contract with both Theresa Bryant and Danielle Taylor to provide Special Education services beginning February 1-June 3, 2022.
Recognized Cullman City Schools America's First Certified Employee of the Month Savannah Wood from East Elementary School.
Recognized Cullman City Schools America's First Support Employee of the Month Amy Emmert from East Elementary School.
Accepted the resignation of Vickie Suzanna Buckelew, Child Nutrition Program Worker of Cullman Middle School effective Feb. 24.
Approved the conditional employment of Ronald Jacobs as Groundskeeper/Custodian at Cullman High School.
Approved the conditional employment of Alisha Eaton as Special Education Instructional Assistant.
Approved the conditional employment of Kim Davis as Morning Extended Day Program Teacher at East Elementary.
Amended supplements of Head Golf Coach from Jonathan Hayes-to Jonathan Hayes and Stu Stuedeman (split 6%)
Amended supplements of Cullman High School SGA Sponsor from Sara McCutcheon and Kristen Barnett (split 6%)- to the remainder of the supplement paid to Kristen Barnett.
Approved the position of Volunteer Community Coach Nic Dumas of the Freshman Baseball program.
Heard public comments from Brian Ogstad regarding covid related policies.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be Tuesday, March 15 at 5 p.m. at Cullman City Primary School.
