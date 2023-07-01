The Cullman City Board of Education held a brief specially called meeting on Thursday, June 29, to square away a few personnel matters ahead of the approaching 2023-2024 school year.
The board:
Accepted the following resignations:
- Kristen Brown — Teacher at East Elementary.
- Janie Davis — Special Education Instructional Assistant at West Elementary.
- Samual Dingler — Social Studies Teacher at Cullman High School.
Approved the following transfers:
- Melissa Wright — from districtwide secretary/bookkeeper of student services to bookkeeper at East Elementary.
- Jade Fitzgerald — from Pre-K teacher at Cullman City Head Start to Teacher at Cullman City Head Start.
- Tiffany Johnson — from special education instructional assistant to teacher at Cullman City Head Start.
- Jessica McBrayer — from school-based in-school suspension teacher to career and technical education marketing instructor at Cullman High School.
- Ashley Morris — from business teacher at Cullman High School to technical education marking instructor at Cullman Middle and High Schools.
Approved the conditional employment of the following individuals:
- Danielle Shelton- ARI local reading specialist.
- Kelly Barron — Dyslexia intervention teacher at East and West Elementary.
- Rebecca Hickman — General education teacher at Cullman City Primary School.
- Lydia Hunt — General education teacher at Cullman City Primary School.
- Jill Wright — Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Cullman City Head Start.
- Rochelle Hopper — Long-term substitute Pre-K auxiliary teacher to fill FMLA at Cullman City Head Start.
- Jada Golden — Special education instructional assistant at Cullman City Schools.
- Jarrod Helms — Social studies teacher at Cullman High School.
- Carson Aaron — Social studies teacher at Cullman High School.
- Mike Gay — Career and technical education engineer program instructor at Cullman High School.
- Allison Greene — Special education instructional assistant at Cullman City Schools.
- Lydia Burgess — Physical education teacher at Cullman City Schools.
- Justin Esmann — Physical education teacher at Cullman City Schools.
- Kristy Liverett — Special education teacher at Cullman City Schools.
Approved the supplemental resignation of Samuel Dingler, football coach and soccer field groundskeeper at Cullman High School.
Approved the contract with Burke Enterprises, LLC/Burke Education to provide mentoring services for novice principals and assistant principals.
Approved the job description for Pre-K teachers.
Approved the job description and salary schedule for Pre-K auxiliary teachers.