Following the announcement of Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall, The Cullman City School Board took time during Tuesday night’s board meeting to recognize Hall’s year’s of service within the City School System.
Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared his appreciation for Hall, who has become a staple member of CCS over the last three decades.
“She has served as a substitute teacher, a teacher, a reading coach, Assistant Principal and Principal for 31 years in the school system. She has influenced numerous students, not only at this high school, but also at West and she’s everywhere in this community,” Kallhoff said.
The superintendent also thanked longtime central office executive secretary Sharon Wilson for her many years of service to the system.
“I just want to personally thank you, for you’ve made my last year very smooth and I appreciate that. I appreciate all that you’ve done for me personally, and I’m sure the board would probably say the same thing.”
Kallhoff also looked to the future of CCS, giving those in attendance updates on the construction set to begin at Cullman Primary School as well as ongoing construction at Cullman Middle School.
According to Kallhoff the final house located on the system’s newly purchased property adjacent to the middle school was torn down the day of the meeting, clearing the way for groundwork to begin.
Kallhoff also stated that construction was expected to begin before the end of the school year and would continue for the following 18 months. Warning that while the construction would likely cause an inconvenience, especially in regards to traffic, that the issues would be a temporary means to a greater end.
“...when it does begin to the point of completion it’s going to be uncomfortable with traffic. But as we all know when you grow and when you change there’s going to be uncomfortable time to get where you need to be,” Kallhoff said.
In other business the board:
• Approved a contract with Whorton Engineering, Inc. for Air Quality Improvements to West Elementary.
• Granted Kallhoff authority to deed and convey recently acquired property adjacent to CCPS to the City of Cullman for the development of a road.
• Approved CHS’s contract with Timepiece Treasures Photography for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved a contract with Communication & Reading Therapies, Inc. to conduct individual evaluations on students beginning April 8 to September 30, 2022.
• Adopted the supplemental textbook resources Zaner-Bloser Grammar and Zanner-Bloser Vocabulary to the Science of Reading East and West Elementary.
• Granted permission to Head Start to host a summer enrichment program June 6-June 23.
Granted permission to Head Start to extend the school year for three year old classrooms to May 26.
• Approved a partnership between Cullman City Child Development Center and Cullman Regional Medical Center for dietician consultation for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved a community partnership agreement between Head Start and Cullman County Public Library.
• Stipend $150 for members of the Salary Schedule Committee (Central Office Administrative Staff excluded).
• Approved contracts with the following Head Start staff to teach extended school year:
Kayla Aaron, Jade Fitzgerald, Lucero Michaus Lejarazo and Kayla Rogers.
• Approved contracts with the following Head Start Staff to teach a school enrichment program:
Fran Brown, Leigh Ann Combs, Jade Fitzgerald, Summer Hampton, Lucero Michaus Lejarzo and Marci Watts.
• Approved a contract with Donna Avery to prepare meals/snacks for the school enrichment summer program.
• Approved a contract with Kalysha Whittle as Head Start Nurse.
• Approved a contract with Ann Davis to assist with summer maintenance duties.
• Approved a contract with Brandi Outzen to assist with enrollment and clerical support for Head Start.
• Approved a contract with James Johnson to provide summer help at CCPS.
• Approved a contract with M’kori Johnson to provide summer clerical work at CCPS.
• Approved a contract with Christy Free to provide professional development for Music City SEL Conference.
• Approved a contract with Brayden Coggins to provide summer help at CCPS.
• Approved a contract with Terri Cooper to provide Zones of Regulation Training at West Elementary.
• Approved a contract with Kylie Bates to provide Match coaching, planning etc. for CMS and CHS.
• Approved a contract with Savanna Ponder to provide counselor/scheduling duties at CMS.
• Approved a contract with Bama Turner to provide tutoring.
• Approved contracts with the following nurses to provide service during the summer:
Amanda Baker, Shan Goodlett, Reeta Morrow, Dori Potter and Kalysha Whittle.
• Approved contracts with the following teachers and instructional assistants to provide Special Education services:
Pamela Parks, Margaret Baker, Alli Hesterly, Theresa Bryant, Lori Andrews, Danielle Taylor, Jeri Entrekin and McKenzie Kennedy, Janie Davis, Amy Uphold, Bobby Maury, Carol Murphy, Caleigh Anderson and Samantha Patterson.
• Surplus/Salvaged the following items:
Four iPad 2s, three iPad Minis, one iPad Air, six Scan Snap Scanners, ten MacBook Pro 13’s, one iPhone 13 ProMax, 25 Nooks.
• Accepted the retirements of Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall and Executive Secretary at Central Office Sharon Wilson.
• Accepted the resignations of CCPS first grade teacher Anna Anderson and Child Nutrition Worker Susan Patridge.
• Accepted Dorinda Steele’s transfer from Student Services Secretary/Bookeeper to Executive Secretary at Central Office.
• Accepted Brandi Outzen’s transfer from Physical Education Assistant to Library Assistant at CCPS.
• Accepted Jessica Brook’s transfer from Head Start Pre-K Teacher to First Grade Teacher at CCPS.
• Accepted the unpaid leave of absence of Denise Burroughs from May 16-27.
• Accepted the conditional employment of the following employees:
Tiffany Schwaiger (Math Teacher at CHS), Alexandria Anderson (Long-term substitute Art Teacher at CHS), Will Justice Drake (English Teacher at CHS), Bailey Battles (Physical Education Assistant at CCPS), Marjorie Johnson (Child Nutrition Program Worker), Kimberly Ricks (Child Nutrition Program Worker).
