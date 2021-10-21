The Cullman City School Board awarded its monthly Teacher of the Month and Support Employee of the Month awards during Tuesday’s meeting, with October’s awards going to Cullman Middle School special education teacher Renata Puckett and instructional assistant Mendy Grimmett.
Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff read from the nomination that was submitted for Puckett, which said she always works to make sure her students achieve their IEP goals, but also provides any other education support they need.
That effort resulted in 46 percent of her students achieving proficiency in the English language arts portion of the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program last spring, which was tied for the highest in the state, he read.
“She works tirelessly to ensure the the success of all her students,” the nomination said. “Her students learn the importance of hard work to achieve academic success.”
Grimmett works with Puckett as an instructional assistant for special education students, and goes above and beyond to make sure her students and the rest of the school are successful, Kallhoff read from Grimmett’s nomination.
“She cares deeply about the students she serves and treats them as if they were her own,” the nomination said. “She is also willing to help in any way, and she is willing to do anything to ensure the success of Cullman Middle School.”
The awards rotate between schools each month, with the winners receiving a certificate from the board and a gift card supplied by America’s First Credit Union.
Kallhoff also recognized a few of the board’s members who recently achieved milestones of their own. The board’s newest members, Amy Carter and Cheryl Harrison, reached Level 1 in the Alabama Association of School Board Member Academy after completing 25 hours of training relating to education, legal and governance issues.
Chris Branham was also recognized for reaching Level 3 in the academy after completing 75 hours of course work. All three board members received a certificate to recognize their achievement.
In other business, the board approved the following personnel considerations:
Retirement:
Randy Wood, from custodian at Cullman High School, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Resignations:
Sara Beth Norrell, from kindergarten teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective Sept. 29.
Robin Russell, from instructional assistant at Cullman City Head Start, effective Oct. 1.
Sara Williams, from special education instructional assistant at East Elementary School, effective Jan. 7, 2022.
Deborah Garner, from Extended Day Program assistant (early morning), effective Nov. 17.
Karen Willingham, from Child Nutrition Program bookkeeper/secretary, effective Oct. 29.
Leave of absence:
Chloe Woodley, leave of absence from Jan. 24, 2022 through March 11, 2022 followed by unpaid leave of absence March 14, 2022 through March 25, 2022.
Transfers:
Kayla Rogers, from Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Cullman City Head Start to instructional assistant at Cullman City Head Start effective Oct. 20.
Deborah Garner, from Head Start disabilities assistant at Cullman City Head Start to itinerant instructional assistant for Cullman City Schools, effective Nov. 15.
Employments
Ramona Carol Harbison, special education bus assistant, beginning Oct. 20.
Madison Crenshaw, kindergarten/first grade teacher at Cullman City Primary School, beginning Nov. 8.
Leigh Ann Combs, instructional assistant at Cullman City Head Start, beginning Oct. 20 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Mary Denise Wright, temporary English teacher at Cullman Middle School (to fill a leave of absence), from Oct. 20 through May 27, 2022.
Jennifer Helton, Pre-K teacher at Cullman City Head Start, beginning Nov. 1.
Jacob Baker, special education instructional assistant for Cullman City Schools for the 2021-2022 school year, tentative start date of Oct. 25.
Kelly Michelle Barron, temporary sixth grade teacher at East Elementary School (to fill a leave of absence), beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 17.
Supplement:
Tasha Meyer, supplement for Cullman Middle School web page maintenance.
Supplement resignation:
LaFonda Sherril, from East Elementary math team sponsorship, effective Oct. 15.
