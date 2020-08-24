The members of the Cullman City School Board got their first look at the system’s 2020-2021 budget during a public hearing Monday evening.
Chief School Finance Officer James Brumley presented the board with the proposed budget and went over some of its details during the hearing, which is the first of two public hearings required before the board can pass its budget.
Next year’s budget projects general fund revenues of $28.7 million, with around $17.38 million of that coming from the state.
In local revenues, the system will see around $3.6 million from the half-cent city sales tax, around $1.2 million from the county half-cent sales tax and $5.6 million from ad valorem taxes, Brumley said.
The budget includes $27.6 million in expenditures, with the majority of that going into the classroom. $17.69 million of the system’s expenditures is budgeted for instructional services, and $4.3 million is going to instructional support services.
At the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2021, the system is projected to have a general fund balance of $7.5 million, or around three months of operating expenses.
With questions about COVID-19 and its impact on revenues and expenditures still in the air, Brumley said he wants to plan for the worst-case scenario when looking at the budget.
“I have a very conservative budget approach,” he said. “High in expenditures and low in revenues.”
Brumley said the system saw a slight decrease in its Average Daily Membership — which is the average number of students enrolled in the system — from last year’s budget, but Cullman Middle School’s numbers were high enough to bring in extra state funding for half of an assistant principal unit and half of a counselor unit.
In total, the system will have 227.5 certified personnel units for 2020-2021, with 202.1 of those units being funded by the state foundation program, 2.67 funded by other state sources, 5.33 funded by federal sources and 17.4 units being funded locally.
The budget also includes $800 going to each teacher to spend on their classroom supplies, with $600 of that coming from the state and an additional $200 being provided by the system, Brumley said.
“That’s very good that we get to do that locally,” he said.
Brumley also provided a comparison between the system’s 2003 budget and its 2020 budget to show the changes that the city system has seen in that time.
In 2003, the system had general fund revenues of $18.3 million and expenditures of $17.8 million.
That means the system has seen an almost 50 percent increase in revenues and expenditures since 2003, and the percentage of the system’s revenue that is going to the classroom has increased.
In 2003, the system budgeted $9.62 million for instructional services, which represented around 53.92 percent of the general fund budget, and in 2020, the system has $19.9 million, or 56.14 percent of the budget, in expenditures for instructional services.
The system also spent a higher percentage of its general fund on administrative services in 2003. The 2003 budget had $957,693.54 in administrative expenditures, which equaled 5.37 percent of the general fund balance, compared to 2020’s total of $1.64 million, or 4.64 percent of the general fund.
Overall, the system’s 2003 budget had a year-end general fund balance of $645,055.92, or .62 months of operating reserves, compared to the 2020 budget’s year-end balance of $7,500,216.11, or 3.05 months of reserves.
“Where you’ve come since those early 2000s with your fund balance, and where you are today, is to be commended,” Brumley said. “There’s a lot of districts in the state that cannot do that.”
Brumley took over as the system’s finance officer earlier this year, and he said the city school system’s budget is better than the three previous systems he has worked with in his career.
“This is the best budget I’ve ever worked with,” he said.
