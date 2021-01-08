The Cullman City School Board approved an extension of any unused emergency paid sick leave provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act during a special called meeting Friday morning.
The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act required certain employers to provide paid sick leave to employees who were unable to work due to circumstances caused by the coronavirus, such as a COVID-19 diagnosis or order to isolate due to exposure, caring for someone who has COVID-19 or was ordered to isolate, or caring a for child whose school or daycare was closed due to COVID-19 precautions.
Employers were required to provide the emergency sick leave until Dec. 31, but they can still voluntarily offer it through March 31.
The city school system has approved an extension of the sick leave to provide it until it expires in March or until COVID-19 vaccines are widely available for the system's teachers, said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson.
She said school nurses were included in the first rollout of vaccines that are currently being administered and she believed all of the system's nurses have been able to get theirs, and teachers will hopefully be getting their vaccines in the near future.
"We think we're close to that in the next couple weeks, but we don't have a definite timeline yet," she said.
The board also approved a modification to the timeline for the search for the system's next superintendent.
Patterson announced in September that she would be retiring this July, and the board set a timeline for the search soon after.
The board posted the job opening on Nov. 2 and accepted applications until Jan. 4, and was originally planning to announce the finalists for the position on Jan. 19. The modified timeline changes the announcement of finalists to the board's March 16 meeting to allow for more time to review all of the applicants for the position.
"It's to extend that a little bit so we have time to properly vet the candidates that we've been given who have applied for the position, and not to rush that in any way, shape or form," said board member Joey Orr.
After the finalists are announced in March, interviews will be conducted until April 16 and the system's new superintendent is scheduled to be officially selected at the board's meeting on April 20.
In other business, the board:
Gave permission to salvage the following items from the Cullman High School Agriscience Department: Four Lincoln 225 amp electrode welders.
Approved Board Policy 6.25- Annalyn's Law.
Approved a Community Partnership Agreement between Cullman City Schools and Victims Services.
Approved the following personnel items:
Resignations
Julie Fussell- human resources, payroll, finance specialist at Central Office, effective Jan. 29.
Jennifer Gillispie- special education teacher at East Elementary School, effective Dec. 31.
Lynn Danielle Hayes, Pre-K special education instructional assistance at Cullman City Primary School, effective Dec. 31.
Employments
Paige Townsend, temporary Title One instructional assistant (to fill a leave of absence for tentative dates Jan. 11 to May 7) at Cullman City Primary School.
Phyllis Thompson, temporary science teacher (to fill a leave of absence for tentative dates Jan. 11 to March 26) at Cullman High School.
Nicole Robinson, human resources, payroll, finance specialist at Central Office beginning Feb. 8.
The Cullman City School Board will next meet on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.