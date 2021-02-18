The Cullman City School Board approved the contract for new superintendent Kyle Kallhoff during Thursday morning’s meeting, and set a date of April 1 for Kallhoff to take over in his new role.
Kalhoff, who will be joining the system after serving as the superintendent of the Demopolis City School System since 2015, was approved as the system’s next superintendent during a special called meeting in January.
Current superintendent Susan Patterson, who is set to retire in July, said she will stay on as a consultant for her final three months in the system to help smooth the transition to a new superintendent.
Under the contract that the board approved Thursday, Kallhoff’s compensation as superintendent will be $180,000 per year, with an annual increase of 2.5 percent or the percentage increase for certified education personnel directed by the Alabama legislature, whichever is greater.
The board also agreed to provide a one-time moving allowance of $8,000 for Kallhoff and his family to relocate to Cullman, as well as a housing stipend of $1,500 per month through April 31, 2023. After that date, the board will reevaluate the housing allowance.
The board can also increase the pay Kalhoff receives during the contract with an amendment that would not require a new contract to be signed. Unless it is terminated by either Kalhoff or the school board, the compensation and benefits can not be reduced during the terms of the contract.
The contract will be renewed automatically each year unless the board provides written notice of its desire not to renew the contract no later than six months prior to its last day.
