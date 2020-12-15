In recognition of their hard work during the difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cullman City School Board voted Tuesday to award a one-time pay increase of $500 to all of the system's full-time employees.
The one-time extraordinary compensation, which will go out to employees next week, was approved during Tuesday's board meeting as a reward for the additional work and energy required by all of the system's staff members to move forward with the 2020 school year under the new rules and procedures that have been implemented because of the pandemic, said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson.
"We just want to say how much we appreciate all of the hard work our teachers, staff and everyone have put forth," she said.
Along with the additional work that has come from making sure students still get an education during the pandemic, there have still been plenty of faculty and staff who have volunteered for things like delivering meals to students' homes and helping with the summer feeding program, Patterson said.
"I just want to say how appreciative we are of all our employees, and hopefully this will help a little bit with Christmas and they can go get some rest and relaxation with that," she said.
According to a press release from the system, the one-time payment for employees will come from local funds, with some local monies freed up thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed earlier this year, which provided additional funding for schools and local governments to weather the pandemic. The district was able to shift some expenses for things like cleaning supplies, technology and student health to the CARES funds, which made additional local funds available for the one-time payments.
Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall said she was speaking for the rest of the system's staff members who were unable to attend when she thanked the board for approving the extra pay.
"I just want to say thank you on their behalf. They have done an extraordinary job," she said. "Everybody has pitched in at every school, across schools, to help each other, and I know it will be very appreciated."
