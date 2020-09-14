Chief School Finance Officer James Brumley presented the budget to the members of the board during Monday’s meeting during the second of two public hearings that are required before the board can pass the fiscal year’s budget.
Out of the $28.7 million in revenues, around $17.38 million will be coming from the state and $11.3 million will come from local sources. Of the local revenues, the system will see around $3.6 million from the half-cent city sales tax, around $1.2 million from the county half-cent sales tax and $5.6 million from ad valorem taxes.
Brumley said the system is receiving around $100,000 less in federal funding, which primarily funds the Title I-IX programs, free and reduced lunches and Head Start. The system has seen a decrease in the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunches over the last couple years, and that has resulted in fewer federal funds, he said.
“When that happens, our federal dollars drop as well,” he said.
The budget includes $27.6 million in general fund expenditures, with around $17.7 million going to instructional services and $4.4 million going to instructional support services, $2.8 million going to operations and maintenance and $1.5 million going to general administrative services.
“Seventy-three percent of our dollars go directly to personnel, which is totally in line with where it should be,” Brumley said.
At the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2021, the system is projected to have a general fund balance of $7.5 million, or around three months of operating expenses, which is two more months of operating expenses than are required by the state.
The system saw a decrease of less than one student in its Average Daily Membership — which is the average number of students enrolled in the system — from last year’s budget, but Cullman Middle School actually gained enough students for the state to fund half of an assistant principal unit and half of a counselor unit, Brumley said.
“That’s going to help us out tremendously,” he said.
The system will have 227.5 certified personnel units in the coming year, with 204 teacher units, five media specialists, 7.5 counselor units, five principals and six assistant principals. 204.77 of those certified units will be funded by the state, 5.33 will be funded federally and the remaining 17.4 units will be funded using local revenues.
To go along with the certified personnel, the system will also have 131.51 non-certified personnel units, making a total of 360.99 personnel units for the 2020-2021 budget.
The system will continue its capital projects of installing HVAC systems and new lighting throughout the district, and has set aside $705,000 for that, along with an additional $100,000 that is set aside every year in the capital project fund — $50,000 for turf replacement at the Cullman High School football field and $50,000 for roof maintenance, Brumley said.
The budget also includes $800 going to each teacher to spend on their classroom supplies, with $600 of that coming from the state and an additional $200 being provided by the system to each of its teachers, he said.
“Most school districts aren’t able to do that,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved August 2020 payroll of $2,220,376.34, invoices paid of $1,144,773.15, financial statements and bank reconciliations.
- Approved the following Head Start items:
- Expenditures/Download Report for August 2020.
- Health/Nutrition/Disabilities/Enrollment Report for August 2020.
- Gave permission to surplus/salvage Head Start items in fair/poor condition or inoperable.
- Approved Cullman City Schools 2020-2021 Salary Schedules.
- Approved revised Board Policy 5.15-5.16.3 Anti Harassment.
- Approved revised Board Policy 6.9-6.92 Title IX.
- Approved of Board Policy 6.11.6 Student Sexual Harassment.
- Gave permission to enter into a 10-year contract with Coca-Cola for all locations at Cullman High School beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2030.
- Gave permission for Cullman Middle School to change report card date from Jan. 22, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2021 on the 2020-2021 School Calendar.
- Gave permission to contract with Applied Behavioral Concepts, Inc. to provide consultant/behavioral support services beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
- Gave permission to contract with Trent Moore to provide public relations services beginning Sept. 14. Moore is a former Editor for The Cullman Times.
- Approved Interpreter Services agreement with Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
- Gave permission to contract with Karla Rodriguez to provide translating/interpreting services for the 2020-2021 school year (not to exceed five hours per week) (local funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Lisa York for mileage for 2020-2021 school year (IDEA Funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Ramona Law to provide homebound instruction from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.
- Gave permission to contract with Lori Andrews to provide homebound instruction from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.
- Gave permission to contract with Kylie Bates to provide virtual education services through virtual students through Dec. 31 (COVID-19 funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Kimberly Dockery to provide virtual education services through virtual students through Dec. 31 (COVID-19 funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Briana Bauer to provide virtual education services through virtual students through Dec. 31 (COVID-19 funds).
- Approved revised Cullman City Head Start Policy Council By-Laws.
- Approved the following personnel decisions:
- Reassignment
- Tammy White- Head Start Assistant Director/Fiscal Manager effective Oct. 1.
- Employment
- Kynzie Grimmett- CCPS Extended Day Program aide beginning Sept. 15.
- Julie Fussell- Human Resources, Payroll, Finance Specialist at Central Office beginning Oct. 12.
- Rylie Reese- Temporary Special Education Instructional assistant at CMS for the 2020-2021 school year only, beginning Sept. 15.
- CCPS Extended Day Program- Hourly Rate Increase
- Ashton Laney, aide- hourly rate increase from $8.25 to $8.50.
- Jenna Lambert, aide- hourly rate increase from $8.25 to $8.50.
- Aubree Nix, aide- hourly rate increase from $7.25 to $7.50.
- Administrative Supplement
- Aimee Bates- Level 5 Administrative Supplement for Virtual Education Coordinator duties for the 2020-2021 school year (COVID-19 funding).
- The Cullman City School Board will next meet on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.