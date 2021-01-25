Cullman city leaders can’t complain about the just-released financial numbers for the year’s first fiscal quarter, which have boosted revenues by double digits over the same period last year.
Council president Jenny Folsom updated the Cullman City Council Monday evening on what she described as “a really good report” of Cullman’s tax, fine, license, and fee-based revenues for the first fiscal quarter of 2021, noting that the start of the new fiscal year has been “a very healthy first quarter.”
The fiscal year for Cullman and other municipalities begins on Oct. 1 of each year, and ends on Sept. 30. For the first-quarter period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2020, the city took in $10,465,921 in revenues compared with $9,005,423 a year ago — a 16.22 percent increase.
Expenses for the same period did see a significant jump, rising from $9,449,065 last year to $10,579,054 in the current quarter — an 11.96 percent jump that, said Folsom, owes mostly to recently-made capital improvements highlighted by the city’s purchase of new, automated garbage collection trucks for the Sanitation Department.
While city officials are happy to see double-digit revenue growth, especially coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Folsom said she doesn’t expect the city to achieve those kind of numbers all year round. “The largest portion [of the revenue increase] was sales tax from the Christmas season,” she explained, while also briefly noting that Cullman County’s December unemployment figures reflect the lowest in Alabama at 2.1 percent. “That means that most people who want to work are working,” she said.
In other business at its regular meeting, the city council:
- Approved the annexation of property at 1789 County Road 1339 into the city limits, zoned as R-1 Residential.
- Approved the annexation of property on Bolte Road into the city limits, zoned as PUD PR-1 Residential. The PUD-PR-1 zoning is a new category that accommodates smaller single-family homes situated on smaller residential lots.
- Approved the annexation of property on County Road 700 into the city limits, also zoned as PUD PR-1 Residential.
- Approved the annexation of property located at 535 County Road 1317 into the city limits, zoned as R-1 Residential.
- Approved the appointment of Gaynor St. John to the Industrial Development board.
- Approved the reappointment of John Apel to the Industrial Development Board.
- Accepted Mayor Woody Jacobs’ direct appointment of Rick Parker to the Cullman Planning Commission.
- Approved the city’s annual reestablishment of water connection, reconnection, and other services fees for commercial customers.
- Approved the city’s annual reestablishment of wastewater connection, reconnection, and other services fees for commercial customers.
