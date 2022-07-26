Make a little money; spend a lot more: That’s the pattern that’s emerged in this year’s periodic financial reports for the City of Cullman, whose leaders on Monday offered an update showing that the trend, though anticipated, has continued through the current year’s third fiscal quarter.
Surging inflation, combined with planned one-time expenditures not reflected in last year’s budget, have had much the same effect on the city’s pocketbook over the past three months as they have throughout the year. Even so, the city’s third-quarter (April through June) revenues remained more than $1 million ahead of overall expenses, despite a 22.2 percent leap in spending versus the same three-month period a year ago.
Cullman City Council president Jenny Folsom, who serves as the council’s general government liaison, said that major current-year projects (like park improvements) have been planned and accounted for since the present budget was agreed upon last fall. But the high cost of fuel and other operating expenses that inflation has exacerbated? Not so much.
“We, like all of you in your own personal budgets — we have been hit with inflation also,” Folsom said at Monday’s regular city council meeting. “It takes a lot of gasoline to run those big garbage trucks all day, every day, and all the fire engines and the police cars that are in full force every day. So inflation has cost all of us a little bit. But we’re just really thankful that our revenues are still up above our expenses. That’s the bottom line.”
Through the present fiscal year’s first nine months, city revenues have totaled $39,429,665 compared with same-date revenues of $36,676,284 a year ago. That marks a 7.5 percent increase — or $2,753,381 — over revenues collected during the same period in 2021. On the expenses side, year-to-date expenses so far total $38,067,065, a 22.2 percent jump of $6,918,641 over the same period last year, when the year-to-date figure stood at $31,148,424.
In a publicly-available summary sheet, the city noted the biggest one-time capital costs that have driven current-year spending upward. Among those are budgeted projects including the city’s recently-expanded water park, renovations at Nesmith Park, the construction of a new skate park (projected to be finished by Oct. 1), design work in preparation for construction to start on the city’s upcoming civic complex, and the repaving of West Main Avenue SW.