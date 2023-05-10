The Cullman City Council recognized the East Elementary Archery team for their undefeated 2023 season which culminated in earning a state title at the National Archery in Schools Program in April.
Coach Branch Whitlock, East Elementary Principal David Wiggins and Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff joined members from the team as they were recognized by councilman Brad Smith during the council’s meeting on Monday, May 8.
“It just goes to show the hard work they put in because they all juggle multiple sports,” Whitlock said. “We’re missing kids for soccer and softball. To be able to juggle other sports and other activities and recitals and piano and whatever they may do, but still come to practice daily and show up to put in the extra work. I say we work hard every year but truly this is the hardest working group we’ve ever had.”
The council also approved a number of upcoming special event requests in preparation for the summer event season. Rock the South (scheduled for July 20-22) and 2nd Fridays (scheduled for June 9, July 14 and August 11) will be returning as two of the community’s long standing annual events after the approval of event requests from both Michael Pugh and Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Programs, Paige Clabo.
The council also approved two new events. The first of which will take place this Saturday, May 13, when Trey Lowry celebrates the grand opening of Pearl Skate Supply. The celebration will be sponsored by Red Bull and will see a portion of 1st Avenue N.E. sectioned off from 5-9 p.m. for a skate demonstration featuring both local and professional skateboarders. Councilmembers made sure to note Lowry had received the approval of the neighboring businesses in the warehouse district before submitting his event request.
A community health fair is also scheduled to be presented by the United Way of Cullman County on Saturday, June 3, at the Festhalle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In other business the council:
- Approved to accept street lights on Wall Street N.E.
- Awarded the bid for improvements at Industrial Park 5 to Manning Construction LLC.
- Held the first reading to annex four properties into the city limits: two on County Road 700, 332 County Road 1467 and 447 County Road 1466.
- Received updates on the attendance of the recent Strawberry Festival from Cullman Parks & Recreation Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson and Street Kitchen food truck owners Jackson and Hannah Heatherly. Look for more on this in the Saturday, May 13, edition of The Cullman Times.