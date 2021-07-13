Students will be returning to school in less than a month, and the Cullman City School System is busy making preparations for what will hopefully be a return to normalcy.
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Cullman City School Board, Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff gave an update on a few of the projects that are going on around the system and talked about the relaxed COVID-19 procedures that will be in place in the new school year.
As previously announced by the system, masks will not be required for students or staff members, but they will be optional for anyone who feels safer wearing one, and vaccines will not be required for any students or staff members, he said.
Kallhoff said school meals will also be back to normal, with breakfast and lunch being served in the cafeteria and eaten there, and all school campuses and events will once again be open for families and visitors.
“We’re trying to get back to typical school as well,” he said.
All five of the city’s campuses are also preparing for the return of students with summer projects that are set to wrap up in coming weeks, Kallhoff said.
He said the gym floor in Cullman High School is in the process of being sanded and finished, and the following replacement of the gym’s bleachers may stretch into the beginning of the school year, but the school has a plan in place to prevent any disruptions.
East Elementary will soon have its hallway walls painted, with that work hopefully beginning this week, he said.
The cafeteria floor and hall floors at West Elementary are also being sanded and refinished, and the work completed so far has looked amazing, Kallhoff said.
“When they finish the floors it’s going to look real nice,” he said.
The architects from Lathan Associates have met with administrators, parents and teachers about the designs for the new Cullman Middle School building that is in the planning stages, and the architects will bring back revised drawings next week for continued discussions about the project, Kallhoff said.
Cullman City Primary School also has an expansion in the works, and the architects with Ward Scott Architecture are working on designs for that building and waiting to hear back from the state before they move forward with drawings, he said.
Kallhoff said East Elementary School will be receiving a temporary classroom for the coming school year, with its delivery set for the end of July, and Support Services Coordinator Hayden Faulk and the maintenance crew will be ready to install its ramp, stairs and plumbing.
“It will be ready for the beginning of the school year,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the financial report which includes monthly financial statements and cash balance/bank reconciliations for June 15, 2021 as presented by the Chief School Finance Officer.
- Approved a contract with the Cullman County Board of Education for Career Technical Education Consultant Services for Cullman High School students beginning Aug. 8 through July 31, 2022.
- Approved a Technological Services and System Memorandum of Agreement between the 32nd Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Cullman City Schools effective Oct. 1 (Helping Families Initiative).
- Approved a service agreement between Milestones Behavior Group, Inc. and Cullman City Board of Education dated June 25.
- Approved an agreement with Jones Institute for Rehabilitative Audiology, LLC to provide professional audiology services from July 14 through Sept. 30, 2022.
- Approved a waiver request for non-federal share for Cullman City Child Development Center (Head Start) for 2020-2021 budget.
- Approved the Cullman City Head Start 2021-2022 revised school calendar.
- Approved a contract with Kassey Cox to work up to 10 additional days in July 2021 to work at the discretion of the Curriculum Coordinator and principals.
- Approved a contract with Rachel Fondren for July 14-29 for planning and schedule (37.5 hours).
- Approved a contract with Katelyn Bowling for July 14-29 for planning and schedule (37.5 hours).
- Approved a contract with Kristen Gragg for counselor preparation services at Cullman High School for June 1-30.
- Approved a contract with Kevin Wilson to provide duties of Truancy Officer for Cullman City Schools from Aug. 5 through May 27, 2022.
- Approved a $125 stipend for one day in July provided to the following teachers at West Elementary School to review ALSDE standards for their grade level/area (local school funds):
- Kim Dial (mentor) and Stephanie Carver; Amy Sessions (mentor) and Hali Echols; Tiffanie Shaddix (mentor) and Allie Hesterly; Amber Hembree (mentor) and Regan Caldwell.
- Approved a contract with Sharon Drake to assist Technology Department and maintain the CCS website and CHS website.
- Approved Head Start Fiscal Reports for June 2021.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding between Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education and Cullman City Head Start for Pre-K 1, Pre-K 2 and Pre-K 3 Grant Extension Applications for June 15 through Sept. 30, 2022.
- Approved the surplus of 600 HP G5EE Chromebooks - several in non-working condition.
- Approved the salvage of CHS outdated basketball gear. Approved the salvage of textbooks (out of adoption) from West Elementary School.
- Approved the salvage of assorted books (do not meet standards) from East Elementary School.
- Approved the salvage of a GBC Pinnacle 27 Laminator from East Elementary School - not operable.
- Approved the salvage of a Dell 755 computer, Latitute E5550 computer, Frigidaire refrigerator, two tables, four child tables, 59 small chairs, 94 cots and three rugs from Head Start.
- The Cullman City School Board will have a called meeting on July 21 at 8 a.m. in the Central Office Board Room, with its next regular meeting on Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.
