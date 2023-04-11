City of Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs has declared that the first week of May will honor and recognize the ways locally owned business have positively impacted the community.
During the city’s Monday night council meeting, Jacobs made the official declaration to recognize the week between April 30 and May 6 as “Small Business Week.”
Councilmember Clint Hollingsworth acknowledged the ways in which decisions made by the council can create temporary hardships for businesses — citing road construction creating more difficult access for customers as an example — but offered business owners the assurance that those decisions were made with their long-term benefit in mind.
Representing local small businesses, were Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Program Administrator Paige Clabo and Director of Membership and Marketing Katie Dansby, who Jacobs recognized for the work the organization does to promote the community.
“If you look around Cullman, we’re very blessed with the amount of homegrown businesses that we have. That’s retail, services and restaurants. A lot of people come to Cullman on the weekends for lots of different reasons, but it’s because of the efforts of what these folks do. So, we’re glad to proclaim this as Small Business Week,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs made a second declaration proclaiming the entire month of April as “Fair Housing” month throughout the city.
“We do have some housing units here in town that fall under the Fair Housing Act, so we’re happy to be a part of that,” Jacobs said.
The council also made the following board appointments:
- Councilmember John Cook recommended Gary Hollingsworth and Cullman City Police Chief Dave Nasetta for reappointment to their positions on the Alcohol Review Committee.
- Councilmember David Moss recommended Wesley Moore, Hugh Harris and Council President Jenny Folsom for reappointment to their positions on the Cats 55 board.
Councilmember B
- rad Smith recommended Wes Moore for reappointment to his position on the Medical Clinic Board number two.
All recommendations were unanimously approved with Folsom abstaining from the vote regarding her reappointment.
In other business the council:
- Approved a special event request from Lynsey Todd of Cullman Warehouse District to hold a spring street sale on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Approved a special event request from Michael Glover of Pure Faith Ministries for Church in Depot Park on Sunday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Approved a special event request from Kelly Pulliam of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism to hold the annual Strawberry Festival in the Special Events District on Saturday, May 6.
- Approved a special event request from Christy Turner of the Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism to hold the annual “Dinner on First” in the Warehouse District on Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m.
- Approved the resolution to decrease the capital asset threshold for depreciation purposes from $20,000 to $10,000.
- Approved the fiscal year 2022 annual financial audit.
- Awarded the bid for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites Road Improvements to Massey Asphalt Paving LLC. Jacobs clarified the project was to improve the roadways surrounding the site of the hotel and was not a part of the building’s construction.
Approved the annexation of property located on Highway 278 West beside I-65 as B-2 Business District.
- Approved to vacate a utility easement on Lot 1 in the Abbey View Subdivision, which is not needed for public or municipal purposes.
- Held the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Weekend, scheduled for the third weekend in July.