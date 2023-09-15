Don’t interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the only safeguard of our liberties.” – Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States
On Monday, September 11, Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 “Constitution Week” in the City of Cullman. On hand from the Dripping Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to accept the proclamation from Mayor Jacobs were Cathy Shallal (Regent), Pat Kahler (Constitution Committee Chairman), Rhonda Van Zandt (Past Regent & District Director of the DAR’s Northern District), Linda Kuykendall (Recording Secretary), and Sharon Townson (Library Committee Chairperson).
Created in 1787 and consisting of 4,400 words (4,543 including signatures), the U.S. Constitution is the shortest and longest-surviving written Constitution of any major government in the world. Sept.17, 2023, marks the 236th anniversary of the signing of this document.
In 1787, during the course of less than four months, a diverse group of men ranging in age from 26 to 81 devised a document that established our federal government with three equal branches of government and a system of checks and balances among those branches, divided power between the federal government and the states, and continues to protect the individual liberties of its citizens.
“It is vital that everyone reads and understands the U.S. Constitution,” said Jacobs. “The wonderful ladies of the DAR along with other groups, such as the Liberty Learning Foundation, help preserve the history of our country and ensure that future generations understand what the Constitution is and what it means.”
Constitution Week was started many years ago by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The purpose of Constitution Week is to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution in order to preserve it for posterity; to inform the people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life; and, to encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution.
“It is fitting to make this proclamation on Patriot Day, the 22nd anniversary of the 911 terrorist attack,” said Jacobs. “That tragic day in our history showed the entire world that Americans still possess the same bravery, courage, selflessness, and character that our founding fathers possessed when they drafted the Constitution and founded our great nation.”
U.S. CONSTITUTION TIMELINE
- May 14, 1787: The Constitutional Convention assembled in Philadelphia at the State House - now Independence Hall. (The convention delegates, or deputies, were appointed by the legislatures of each state except Rhode Island, which sent no delegates. A total of 70 were appointed, but some could not attend or did not accept. In all, 55 delegates attended. Only 39 signed the Constitution.)
- May 25, 1787: A quorum of seven states was obtained. The delegates had actually gathered for the purpose of revising the existing Articles of Confederation. However, by mid-June 1787, the delegates had decided instead to completely redesign the government.
- July 16, 1787: There were several debates and heated arguments, but one of the fiercest debates was over congressional representation. Some delegates believed representation should be based on population and some delegates believed representation should be divided equally between the states. A compromise was finally reached on July 16, 1787, that gave each state one representative for every 30,000 people in the House of Representatives and two representatives, regardless of population, in the Senate.
- September 15, 1787: The Constitutional Convention adopts the Constitution.
- September 17, 1787: The final text of the Constitution is signed by the delegates. Thirty-eight of the 41 delegates who were present signed. George Reed signed for Delaware’s John Dickinson, who was absent, which brought the total number of signatures to 39.
- September 28, 1787: The Constitutional Congress formally submits the Constitution to the states for ratification. Ratification by 9 of the 13 states was needed to make the Constitution binding.
- December 1787: Five states – Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, and Connecticut – ratified the Constitution quickly.
- February 1788: After a compromise assuring that amendments protecting basic political rights (later known as the Bill of Rights) would be proposed immediately, three more states – Massachusetts, Maryland, and South Carolina – ratified the Constitution.
- June 21, 1788: The ninth state to sign was New Hampshire, on June 21, 1788. The new government established by the U.S. Constitution legally began to function on March 4, 1789.
- (Source: National Archives, archives.gov)