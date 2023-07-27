The City of Cullman has finalized the first major step toward the construction its long-awaited new multi-use indoor sports and civic complex.
The multi-million dollar facility has been a goal among city officials since the former civic center was sold to Desperation Church in 2019. The public was offered its first look at the proposed facility when renderings were unveiled in July 2022.
During last year’s presentation, director of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Nathan Anderson outlined the eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts and four side rooms to accommodate small civic functions. He said the complex’s main floor could seat upwards of 6,000 people during concerts or conferences.
The city plans to begin construction were delayed after receiving, and rejecting, an initial bid of $43.2 million.
After a subtle redesign, the Cullman City Council awarded a new bid for the complex’s construction to Jim Cooper Construction Company, Inc., which cut the previous bid in half at $19.5 million.
Anderson said several areas of the complex have been rearranged, but the redesign doesn’t sacrifice any of the previous amenities or reduce its 130,000 square-foot footprint. Some of the main area’s seating was sacrificed by removing a planned mezzanine area, but was made up by slightly expanding ground-floor seating. The most significant change came by modifying the initial tilt-up concrete design in favor of metal framework.
Once completed the complex will anchor the city’s “Sports and Events District” which stretches from Heritage to Ingle Park and contains the parks department’s flagship amenities WildWater and the Field of Miracles.
“I’m excited to see this happen in Cullman. I know this is going to be another great thing we are all well known for regionally, and I think nationally,” Anderson said.
Mayor Woody Jacobs is anticipating construction to begin around the beginning of September and expects an 18-month time frame until completion.
In other business the council:
- Approved a request from La Patrona Mexican Restaurant for a restaurant liquor license.
- Adopted the transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act for fiscal year 2024.
- Authorized Jacobs not to renew the contract with Rock the South citing how a previously adopted special event ordinance allows the event’s continuation without a contract.
- Authorized Jacobs to apply for a Community Block Development Grant to fund a neighborhood improvement project on Logan St. SW.
- Rezoned the Nearen Property on Hwy. 278W from E-1 Entertainment to B-3 Business District.
- Rezoned the Ergle Property on Beech Ave. SE from M-1 Manufacturing to B-2 Business District.