The first day of spring might have been unseasonably cold, but that didn’t stop the city of Cullman from looking ahead on March 20 and planning for the community’s busiest festival season.
The Cullman Strawberry Festival is easily the largest event sponsored by the City of Cullman Parks and Recreation and Sports Tourism Department each year. Executive Director Nathan Anderson said attendance has nearly doubled since 2018, with 3,000 to 4,000 more guests coming out each year. With just more than a month until the festival is scheduled to return, on May 6, Anderson provided the city council with an update on a few changes guests could expect to see at this year’s event.
Anderson said nearly 5,000 people remained at the festival in 2022 to watch the evening’s headlining band, Gin Blossoms, perform. With more guests predicted to attend this years festival — featuring Blues Traveler as the headlining performer — Anderson said the stage would be moved from the intersection of Arnold Street and 2nd Avenue to the back of Depot Park to allow for a wider view of the stage.
Anderson said the concert would still be free, but those wanting to guarantee themselves the best possible view of this year’s performers would need to buy a ticket. The area closest to this year’s stage will be reserved for VIP ticket holders. Anderson said 1,000 of these tickets were made available — although hundreds had already been sold — and could be purchased at cullmanstrawberryfest.com for $75.
Just one week ahead of the Strawberry Festival, Cullman Relay for Life is officially schedule to return to Depot Park this year on April 26 after the council approved the special event request from Gary Cornelius.
“We fight cancer all year long and now it’s our time to celebrate out fight,” Cornelius said.
Last year was the first time the cancer fighting fundraiser event was held in Depot Park and Cornelius said the organization had learned a lot from the experience — and would be better a few changes of its own this year. He said that he felt last year’s even was “too spread out” and the organizers would be consolidating things this year, with food trucks being located in the parking lot of Depot Park instead of across the street behind the Colonel Cullman Museum.
With Mayor Woody Jacobs’ update that the 2nd Avenue Streetscape Project now being complete, and work nearing completion on the Cullman Skate Park parking lot nearing completion, guests can expect an easier time going to and from these events. Jacobs said work will soon begin on the next portion of the project, which will consist of similar work being performed on Arnold Street, Clark Street and the section of 2nd Avenue in front of City Hall.
“That’s the next area that we will destroy and make it inconvenient in the short term, but when we get through you can see how nice it looks and how well it works,” Jacobs said.
The council also announced its participation in the upcoming countywide cleanup event, sponsored by the People Against A Littered State.
The event is scheduled to take place 8 a.m.-noon on April 15, and residents are asked to pick up any trash along the roads and in front of their homes using free bags which can be picked up from their local municipal buildings.
The trash can then be taken to dumpsters which will be set up at the following locations:
- East Elementary
- West Elementary
- Cullman High
- Cold Springs High
- Baileyton Town Hall
- Colony Community Center
- Crane Hill Sulphur Springs
- Dodge City Fire Station
- Fairview Community Park
- Garden City maintenance area
- Good Hope City Hall
- Hanceville City Hall
- Holly Pond Lions Club Park
- Jones Chapel School
- Vinemont First Baptist
- West Point Town Hall
In other business, the council:
- Approved a special event request from Julianne Phillips for Kaleb’s 5k Run/Walk starting at 8 a.m. in Depot Park on April 8.
- Approved a special event request from Tommy and Terry Waldrop for ERA Waldrop Real Estate Customer Appreciation at the Cullman Festhalle from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 19.
- Approved to enter an agreement with Priority Dispatch for a comprehensive dispatch system.
- Approved to enter an agreement with Civic Plus for codification of municipal ordinances.
- Approved to enter an agreement with Avenu for license and tax recovery and discovery services.
- Adopted the 2023 Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Resolution.
- Held the first public reading to annex the property located on Highway 278 West beside I-65 as B2 business district.
- Held the first public reading to vacate a utility easement on Lot 1 in the Abbey View Subdivision.
- Scheduled a public hearing on April 17 at 7 p.m. for the amendment of the uses permitted in non-residential districts of the zoning ordinance.